ETV Bharat / technology

Incredible To Watch Capability ISRO Is Developing In Science Missions: Indian-American NASA Senior Official

New York: NASA has an "incredible" partnership with ISRO and is looking forward to more collaboration, the US agency's Indian-American senior official Amit Kshatriya has said.

"We already have incredible collaboration with ISRO,” Kshatriya, NASA’s Associate Administrator and Chief Engineer, told PTI in an exclusive conversation at the iconic Intrepid Museum.

"The capability that ISRO is developing, both in science missions as well as in human spaceflight, is incredible to watch, and we are looking forward to a lot more collaboration," Kshatriya, who is the highest-ranking civil servant at NASA and chief operating officer, said.

He referred to NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), the partnership between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Indian Space Research Organisation on the Earth-sensing orbiter launched in July 2025 with the objective of measuring and understanding changes in Earth’s land, ice, water, and vegetation.

"That benefitted from joint endeavour," he said of the NISAR initiative. Kshatriya added that NASA partners a lot on endeavours such as the human space programme and shares lessons learned with ISRO, underlining the value of international cooperation in space exploration and missions.

“It's important...for America to be the leader there, but we want to lead with our values. It's not just about who has the most machines there. It's about our norms and standards for exploration,” he said.

Noting that India signed the Artemis Accords, the set of non-legally binding principles to guide civil space exploration, along with over 70 other nations, Kshatriya said, “That's a commitment that we're going to explore in a way that respects each other's integrity and our values as democracies. That's fundamental too. ISRO has been an incredible partner.”

Kshatriya was in the city to address a panel discussion hosted at the Intrepid Museum, named after the World War II aircraft carrier, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the public rollout of ‘Enterprise’, NASA’s prototype orbiter that paved the way for the space shuttle programme.

Kshatriya was joined by former NASA Administrator and astronaut Charles F. Bolden Jr and record-breaking astronaut and Axiom Space Director of Human Spaceflight Peggy Whitson.

Whitson spoke about her collaboration with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla who was the pilot for Axiom Mission 4, which she had commanded.

“I was actually very pleased to have Shubhanshu Shukla on my mission for AX4. From everything he's told me, I think the country is very excited about the future and the potential of space in general, but human spaceflight also. I'm very proud of him,” she said.