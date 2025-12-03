ETV Bharat / technology

In Data Center Alley, AI Sows Building Boom, Doubts

Cooling vent fans are seen on the roof of a Digital Realty data center in Ashburn, Virginia on November 12, 2025 ( AFP )

Ashburn: As planes make their final approach to Washington DC's Dulles Airport, just below lies Ashburn, a town otherwise known as Data Center Alley -- where an estimated 70 percent of all global internet traffic at any moment finds its way.

Decades ago, the expanse of empty lots, forest and farmland in this corner of northern Virginia was slowly filled with suburban development.

Then came the advent of the internet and an influx of data center builders. They emerged with pledges of tax revenue and investment in return for building structures that, while not pleasing to the eye, were the backbone of a digitally connected world.

Why here? A combination of strategic location, robust infrastructure, pro-business policies, and affordable energy helps explain it. The Pentagon and the US government are just down the road, as were the headquarters of AOL, the early web giant that once defined being online.

The benefits to Ashburn from these anonymous buildings over the past two decades are undeniable.

Woven through the expanse of data centers are new stores, residential neighborhoods, an ice skating rink and public facilities that prove this town is in no way short of money.

Ashburn is in Loudoun County, the richest county per capita in the United States, with towns the world over looking at the Washington suburb as a way to win the future -- even if others see it as a cautionary tale.

Among its 40,000 citizens, Ashburn alone has 152 data centers currently in operation over its 40 square kilometers (15.4 square miles), with more bursting from the ground, part of an AI investment boom creating a race for ever more massive structures.

In 2025, private companies are spending roughly $40 billion a month on data center construction in the United States, according to the US Census Bureau, much of that for megaprojects by the major AI players: Google, Amazon, Microsoft and OpenAI.

This compares to just $1.8 billion a decade ago.

Off limits

AFP reporters were given a tour of a typical data center facility by Digital Realty, a specialized real estate company that operates 13 data centers in Ashburn.

"We provide not only the space that you see here, but the power, the cooling and the connectivity," said Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty.

The servers in any given data center give life to basically anything we do online.

Computer rooms here -- which are strictly off limits to outsiders -- are filled with racks of servers for a single client or broken into separate "cages" serving smaller clients.