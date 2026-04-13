ETV Bharat / technology

IMF Chief Warns Global Monetary System Not Ready For AI Cyber Threats

Washington: The global monetary system is not prepared to address artificial intelligence's rapidly escalating risks, the IMF managing director warned Sunday, as a new Anthropic model raises urgent cybersecurity concerns.

Kristalina Georgieva's comments came a day before the International Monetary Fund and World Bank kick off their annual spring meetings in Washington, and after US regulators last week convened an emergency meeting with top bank chiefs over the new AI model.

"We don't have the ability to -- us as a world -- to protect the international monetary system against massive cyber risks," she told CBS News' "Face the Nation" program. "We are very keen to see more attention to the guardrails that are necessary to protect financial stability in a world of AI," she said, seeking global collaboration on the issue.