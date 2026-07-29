ETV Bharat / technology

IMC 2026 To Be Held From October 7-10 In Delhi; 'Scale Without Boundaries' Unveiled As 10th Edition Theme

New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday unveiled "Scale Without Boundaries" as the official theme for the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, positioning India as a global leader in next-generation digital technologies and innovation. The flagship telecom and technology event will be held from October 7 to 10, 2026, at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre here.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the landmark edition marks a decade of IMC and is expected to attract more than 1.5 lakh attendees, over 300 exhibitors and partners from over 100 countries, while showcasing 1,500-plus technology use cases, making it Asia's largest digital technology forum.

Launching the theme, Scindia said India has moved from being a consumer of digital technologies to becoming a global contributor in shaping telecom standards, trusted digital infrastructure, and next-generation connectivity.

"When technology reaches every citizen, it creates opportunity, and when opportunity reaches every citizen, transformation becomes inevitable," the minister said.

He highlighted that mobile connectivity now reaches 1.33 billion people while data prices have fallen from ₹287 per GB to nearly ₹8 per GB and calling it an example of democratisation of technology.

He said the theme reflects India's ambition to take innovations developed in the country to global markets through trusted digital ecosystems powered by artificial intelligence, 6G, advanced connectivity, and cross-border collaboration.

Scindia also underlined the government's push towards 6G, saying India is preparing to play a much larger role in global standards through the Bharat 6G Alliance, while simultaneously strengthening domestic telecom manufacturing through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the country's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior.

P Ramakrishna, CEO of IMC has told ETV Bharat, “Whether it's innovation, products, startups, or services, India has to perform at a global level. We are expecting participation from around 100 countries. Nearly 2.5 lakh visitors and delegates are expected from across the world, and we're seeing tremendous interest from global executives as well as startups. Every new technology follows its own lifecycle. It comes with challenges before it can be adopted at scale and deliver real value to consumers. That's the perspective we should have."