IMC 2026 To Be Held From October 7-10 In Delhi; 'Scale Without Boundaries' Unveiled As 10th Edition Theme
Scindia says IMC 2026's "Scale Without Boundaries" theme reflects India's ambition to take its digital innovations and 6G leadership global, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday unveiled "Scale Without Boundaries" as the official theme for the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, positioning India as a global leader in next-generation digital technologies and innovation. The flagship telecom and technology event will be held from October 7 to 10, 2026, at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre here.
Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the landmark edition marks a decade of IMC and is expected to attract more than 1.5 lakh attendees, over 300 exhibitors and partners from over 100 countries, while showcasing 1,500-plus technology use cases, making it Asia's largest digital technology forum.
Launching the theme, Scindia said India has moved from being a consumer of digital technologies to becoming a global contributor in shaping telecom standards, trusted digital infrastructure, and next-generation connectivity.
"When technology reaches every citizen, it creates opportunity, and when opportunity reaches every citizen, transformation becomes inevitable," the minister said.
He highlighted that mobile connectivity now reaches 1.33 billion people while data prices have fallen from ₹287 per GB to nearly ₹8 per GB and calling it an example of democratisation of technology.
He said the theme reflects India's ambition to take innovations developed in the country to global markets through trusted digital ecosystems powered by artificial intelligence, 6G, advanced connectivity, and cross-border collaboration.
Scindia also underlined the government's push towards 6G, saying India is preparing to play a much larger role in global standards through the Bharat 6G Alliance, while simultaneously strengthening domestic telecom manufacturing through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the country's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior.
P Ramakrishna, CEO of IMC has told ETV Bharat, “Whether it's innovation, products, startups, or services, India has to perform at a global level. We are expecting participation from around 100 countries. Nearly 2.5 lakh visitors and delegates are expected from across the world, and we're seeing tremendous interest from global executives as well as startups. Every new technology follows its own lifecycle. It comes with challenges before it can be adopted at scale and deliver real value to consumers. That's the perspective we should have."
"AI has been adopted very quickly because it's easy for the common person to use. But when it comes to newer technologies like 6G and R&D-driven innovations, adoption will take longer. Standards have to be established, products need to be developed, and the ecosystem has to mature. Over the next five years or so, you'll gradually see that shift toward 6G," P Ramakrishna said.
Minister of State for Communications Dr. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani said the past decade had witnessed an unprecedented telecom transformation under the Digital India programme, with 5G reaching every district and mobile connectivity becoming nearly universal.
He said the government's next priority is expanding broadband connectivity through BharatNet, 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), and emerging technologies, including 6G, quantum communications, artificial intelligence and satellite communications, with the goal of transforming the "last decade of Digital India into the next decade of Intelligent India."
The 10th edition of IMC will showcase innovations across 5G and 6G, Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, quantum computing, cybersecurity, satellite communications, DeepTech, CleanTech, Industry 4.0, and enterprise transformation, while introducing new focus areas such as smart mobility, industrial automation, transport technology and stadium experiences.
The event has been structured around four strategic pillars, SRISHTI (Building the Future), SAMVARDHAN (Fueling Growth), SASHAKT (Expanding Opportunities) and SURAKSHA (Strengthening Trust), aimed at promoting secure, inclusive and scalable digital ecosystems.
DoT Secretary and Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission Amit Agrawal said IMC has evolved into India's premier digital platform with growing global participation, while COAI Chairman Rahul Vatts noted that the event has transformed from a platform where India learned from the world into one where the world now comes to witness India's technological progress.
The event will also feature the ASPIRE startup programme, which is expected to host over 400 startups, 300-plus investors, incubators and venture capital firms, facilitate more than 700 one-on-one investor meetings, and provide mentorship, live pitches and networking opportunities to strengthen India's innovation ecosystem.
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