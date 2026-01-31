ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Roorkee Blends AI With Fashion Design, Enables AI-Powered Fashion Sketch Generation

Roorkee: In a significant development, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have managed to teach artificial intelligence (AI) the professional language of fashion. The initiative marks a significant step towards AI-powered, accurate and expressive design in India's fashion industry, and is expected to give a new direction to the field of fashion design in the coming future.

The researchers blended AI with fashion design, with the development of India’s first fashion sketch AI dataset, FLORA (Fashion Language Outfit Representation for Apparel Generation), and NeRA (Nonlinear Expressive Representation Adapter)—a novel, high-efficiency parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) technique to help AI models better understand complex, fine-grained, and subtle stylistic details, particularly in tasks like text-to-fashion sketch generation.

Fashion is based on imagination, where designers spend a significant amount of time transforming creative ideas and concepts into sketches. They also have to design individual garments in line with the latest trends. While customers previously used to search for clothing using simple terms like ‘blue shirt’, today's customers and designers use complex and professional terminology such as ‘minimalist, cropped rayon blouse’ with a ‘mandarin collar and raglan sleeves’, researchers noticed.

Zero Shot Output without finetuning on FLORA vs NeRA Output after finetuning on FLORA (IIT Roorkee)

They found that many AI tools that are currently available are not capable of understanding this type of professional fashion language. However, the AI ​​developed by researchers at IIT Roorkee has the ability to understand detailed clothing terminology and convert it into fashion sketches.

The research on this project was led by Professor Sparsh Mittal, a joint faculty member at the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Roorkee.