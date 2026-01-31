IIT Roorkee Blends AI With Fashion Design, Enables AI-Powered Fashion Sketch Generation
IIT Roorkee researchers developed Flora, India’s first AI fashion sketch dataset, and NERA, a fine-tuning technique to improve AI’s understanding of fashion design.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Roorkee: In a significant development, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have managed to teach artificial intelligence (AI) the professional language of fashion. The initiative marks a significant step towards AI-powered, accurate and expressive design in India's fashion industry, and is expected to give a new direction to the field of fashion design in the coming future.
The researchers blended AI with fashion design, with the development of India’s first fashion sketch AI dataset, FLORA (Fashion Language Outfit Representation for Apparel Generation), and NeRA (Nonlinear Expressive Representation Adapter)—a novel, high-efficiency parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) technique to help AI models better understand complex, fine-grained, and subtle stylistic details, particularly in tasks like text-to-fashion sketch generation.
Fashion is based on imagination, where designers spend a significant amount of time transforming creative ideas and concepts into sketches. They also have to design individual garments in line with the latest trends. While customers previously used to search for clothing using simple terms like ‘blue shirt’, today's customers and designers use complex and professional terminology such as ‘minimalist, cropped rayon blouse’ with a ‘mandarin collar and raglan sleeves’, researchers noticed.
They found that many AI tools that are currently available are not capable of understanding this type of professional fashion language. However, the AI developed by researchers at IIT Roorkee has the ability to understand detailed clothing terminology and convert it into fashion sketches.
The research on this project was led by Professor Sparsh Mittal, a joint faculty member at the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Roorkee.
Mittal explained that most of the currently available fashion datasets are based on photographs or catalogue images. “These are useful for online shopping platforms, but they don't reflect the sketches that designers typically create in their sketchbooks. FLORA is unique as it combines professional fashion sketches and their textual descriptions while using technical terms such as silhouette, material, texture and overall style,” he said.
According to him, when an AI model is trained on the FLORA dataset, it learns to establish connections between broad terms and their corresponding visual features. “As a result, this AI model can understand not only simple descriptions like a blue dress, but also complex descriptions like a ‘cobalt blue evening gown with a softly draped cowl neckline and a ruched bodice’," he explained.
FLORA, along with NeRA, is a new approach that helps AI models learn these design relationships more quickly and accurately. The open source release of FLORA and NeRA will empower researchers and designers globally to collaborate and innovate at the intersection of art, technology, and sustainability.
“Our work brings together AI and design to make creativity simpler, faster and more sustainable. Modern fashion involves many nuanced details that previous AI models simply couldn't grasp. Through FLORA and NeRA, we enable AI to understand designers' visions through detailed sketches and precise design vocabulary. This will accelerate innovation in fashion, retail and other sectors. This research supports the vision of a self-reliant and digitally empowered India,” Mittal said.
IIT Roorkee’s Director, Professor Kamal Kishore Pant, while congratulating the team, said, "This remarkable achievement demonstrates IIT Roorkee's commitment to cutting-edge interdisciplinary research. Innovative initiatives like FLORA and NeRA demonstrate how AI can be used to empower India's creative economy and strengthen its global leadership in design and technology."
This innovation directly supports India's key national campaigns, including Digital India, Make in India, and National AI Mission, as it promotes indigenous technologies that empower creative industries and encourage sustainable design solutions.