IIT Madras, Unicorn India Ventures Announce Initial Funding From Deep-Tech Venture Capital Fund
The IIT Madras Unicorn Frontier Fund I targets raising Rs 600–1,000 crore to provide patient capital to deep-tech startups emerging from the IIT-M ecosystem.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras along with Unicorn India Ventures has announced the ‘first close’ (initial funding round) of its deep-tech venture capital fund to support deep-tech start-ups in the country. This marks a significant milestone in the institute’s efforts to strengthen India’s deep-tech innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.
Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, announced the list of start-ups selected to receive the funding in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during Sangam 2026, the annual alumni conference of IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) in Bengaluru on Saturday.
An IIT Madras spokesperson said that the fund will address a critical gap in India’s deep-tech ecosystem to support technology development led by domain expertise, technical mentorship and access to institutional networks.
Great technologies need more than a breakthrough—they need time, capital and the right ecosystem to grow. IIT Madras is taking a step towards enabling that journey with the first close of the IIT Madras Unicorn Frontier Fund I, launched with IIT Madras Research Park and Unicorn… pic.twitter.com/ul02ZxvrYB— IIT Madras (@iitmadras) September 26, 2026
The ‘IIT Madras Unicorn Frontier Fund I’, launched by IIT Madras Research Park and Unicorn India Ventures, targets raising Rs 600–1,000 crore to provide patient capital to deep-tech startups emerging from and supported by IIT Madras.
Highlighting the impact of this VC Fund and IIT Madras’ vision for scaling deep-tech innovation and building India’s product ecosystem, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said that Viksit Bharat 2047 as envisaged by Prime Minister will be a Startup Nation.
“This VC Fund is a humble attempt by IIT Madras and Unicorn India to support promising startups cross their respective valleys of Hope and rise up to become an Unicorn,” he said.
The fund is designed to provide patient capital, technical depth and mentorship to deep-tech startups that emerge from, or can be supported by, the IIT Madras ecosystem. Alumni have shown strong interest in the initiative, with investments from alumni exceeding Rs 150 crore.
Speaking about the role of alumni capital in supporting deep-tech entrepreneurship, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) from IIT Madras, said that as alumni and alma mater, the success stories are deeply intertwined.
“Initiatives such as the VC fund provide an opportunity for our alumni to go a step beyond contributing to IIT Madras and actively invest in the growth and success of its innovation ecosystem. The fund will also play a pivotal role in bridging the ‘patient capital’ gap that is critical to the success of deep-tech startups. It is this kind of sustained commitment and partnership that can strengthen India’s innovation landscape and prove to be a game changer in our journey towards becoming a product nation,” he said.
Natarajan Malupillai, Group CEO, IIT Madras Research Park & Incubation Cell, said that scaling-up of the deep-tech startups will require right-sized patient capital to go with our research depth, and industry partnerships.
“This 600+ cr IITM Unicorn Fund will support 24-30 companies that will support India’s growth agenda and also win global acclaim. Beyond individual startups, our ambition is to strengthen India’s technology capabilities, build greater self-reliance in critical sectors and position India as a leader in frontier technologies,” he said.
The initiative builds on IIT Madras’ announcement at Sangam last year of its intention to catalyse a venture capital fund dedicated to supporting deep-tech startups. The Institute identified the need for a dedicated investment partner that could work closely with its research, innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem to help promising technologies transition into scalable products and companies.
Under the partnership, IIT Madras Research Park and Unicorn India Ventures will work closely in strategic portfolio construction. A significant portion of the portfolio is expected to be sourced from the broader IIT Madras ecosystem, with the remaining investments coming from the wider Indian deep-tech ecosystem.
The fund will focus on IP-led, engineering-intensive startups, including those working in areas such as robotics, space technology, defence technology and semiconductors, aligned with India’s national strategic interests.
The majority of the portfolio will focus on early-stage deep-tech companies that have reached Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 3–4. Approximately 60% of the corpus will be deployed towards building the portfolio, while the balance will be reserved for follow-on investment rounds. Structured as a 10+2-year fund, it is intended to support startups through the longer development and commercialisation cycles characteristic of deep-tech ventures.
Sangam 2026, the 7th edition of IITMAA’s flagship annual conference, is being organised in collaboration with IIT Madras around the theme ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat – Building a Self-Reliant India’. The event brings together alumni, faculty, students, industry leaders and other stakeholders to discuss India’s next phase of growth and the role of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in advancing national development.
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