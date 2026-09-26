ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras, Unicorn India Ventures Announce Initial Funding From Deep-Tech Venture Capital Fund

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras along with Unicorn India Ventures has announced the ‘first close’ (initial funding round) of its deep-tech venture capital fund to support deep-tech start-ups in the country. This marks a significant milestone in the institute’s efforts to strengthen India’s deep-tech innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, announced the list of start-ups selected to receive the funding in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during Sangam 2026, the annual alumni conference of IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

An IIT Madras spokesperson said that the fund will address a critical gap in India’s deep-tech ecosystem to support technology development led by domain expertise, technical mentorship and access to institutional networks.

The ‘IIT Madras Unicorn Frontier Fund I’, launched by IIT Madras Research Park and Unicorn India Ventures, targets raising Rs 600–1,000 crore to provide patient capital to deep-tech startups emerging from and supported by IIT Madras.

Highlighting the impact of this VC Fund and IIT Madras’ vision for scaling deep-tech innovation and building India’s product ecosystem, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said that Viksit Bharat 2047 as envisaged by Prime Minister will be a Startup Nation.

“This VC Fund is a humble attempt by IIT Madras and Unicorn India to support promising startups cross their respective valleys of Hope and rise up to become an Unicorn,” he said.

The fund is designed to provide patient capital, technical depth and mentorship to deep-tech startups that emerge from, or can be supported by, the IIT Madras ecosystem. Alumni have shown strong interest in the initiative, with investments from alumni exceeding Rs 150 crore.