ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Study Shows Particulate Pollution Linked To Dense Winter Fog Over North India

Chennai: A recent study led by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has provided compelling new evidence that heavy particulate pollution is a key driver behind the increasing frequency and persistence of dense winter fog over North India.

The findings published in Science Advances and Geophysical Research Letters reveal that high amounts of particulate pollution at nighttime are the primary reason for the intensification of fog.

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The study led by N Arun and Prof. Chandan Sarangi of the Civil Engineering Department, IIT Madras, in collaboration with international experts, explains that a cocktail of nighttime particles favours the intensification and duration of fog events over North India.

The study led by doctoral scholar N Arun (right) and Prof. Chandan Sarangi of the Civil Engineering Department. (IIT Madras)

The study reveals that calm winter nights over the region favour the accumulation of pollutants near the ground.

As the air temperature drops, water vapour quickly condenses on these particles, resulting in the formation of water droplets that are typically a few micrometres in size. This large number of droplets (typically, for fog, between 1 and 50 million droplets per cubic meter) obstructs light and reduces visibility," IIT Madras said in its statement on Monday.