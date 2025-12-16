ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Study Explores Ways To Boost Green Hydrogen Production In India

The researchers studied the impact and material requirements associated with scaling up green hydrogen production, offering critical guidance for India’s ambitious climate and energy targets. The findings were published in the reputed, peer-reviewed journal Energy & Fuels brought out by the American Chemical Society. The research paper was co-authored by Peter Waiyaki, Ramprasad Thekkethil, Murali Ananthakumar and Prof. Satyanarayanan Seshadri.

An IIT Madras spokesperson said that the study was conducted by researchers from the Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering Department in collaboration with Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP).

By providing a low-emission and versatile energy carrier, green hydrogen can strengthen energy security, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and support the country’s sustainable development goals.

Green hydrogen — a clean fuel produced from renewable energy — can play a central role in reducing emissions from sectors that are traditionally difficult to decarbonise such as industry, transport, and buildings.

Chennai: In a significant development towards India's goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and generate half of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has conducted a comprehensive study to boost green hydrogen production in the country.

Elaborating on this research, Prof. Satyanarayanan Seshadri, who is also the Head of The Energy Consortium, IIT Madras, said that the research provides a comprehensive roadmap for expanding green hydrogen production in India. “By understanding the environmental and material implications of different technologies, we can make informed choices that ensure both efficiency and sustainability,” he said.

A model for green hydrogen production (IIT Madras)

According to Prof Seshadri, the study highlights the critical link between technology selection and environmental outcomes, which will be essential for policymakers and industry as India scales up its hydrogen sector.

Peter Waiyaki, Research Scholar, IIT Madras said that the research focuses on a type of electrolyser called ‘Proton-Exchange Membrane’ (PEM) system. The PEM electrolysers are more efficient than traditional alkaline systems and are well-suited for producing large quantities of hydrogen, making them ideal for India’s plans to scale up clean energy production, said Waiyaki.

Launched in January 2023, India’s Green Hydrogen Mission aims to produce 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030. The mission also seeks to increase the domestic production of electrolysers—special machines that utilise electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

A model for green hydrogen production (IIT Madras)

The key findings of the IIT Madras study indicate that different configurations of PEM electrolysers yield significantly varying environmental impacts. For instance, coating the bipolar plates with electrocatalysts increases the lifetime and operational efficiency of the electrolyser. Although this increases emissions during manufacturing, the hydrogen produced is significantly cleaner over the system’s lifetime, demonstrating that careful technology selection is critical for sustainable scale-up.

The study also emphasises the importance of standardising green hydrogen classification. Variations in technology result in hydrogen with differing emission footprints, even when all hydrogen is produced from renewable energy. The research proposes a tiered classification system— “platinum,” “gold,” “silver,” and “bronze”—corresponding to the environmental quality of hydrogen, thereby providing transparency for policymakers, investors, and industry stakeholders.

The study also provides guidance for securing critical raw materials required for PEM electrolysers, helping to mitigate supply risks and ensure that India’s green hydrogen infrastructure can grow reliably. This research lays the foundation for future studies, including improved life cycle data, more detailed assessments of production pathways, and robust analyses of material availability.