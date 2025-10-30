ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Researchers Inch A Step Closer To Vertical Take-Off And Landing Aircraft With Hybrid Rocket Thrusters

Chennai: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have taken India a step closer to developing a Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) Aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with Hybrid Rocket Thrusters.

In a sophisticated experiment that combined a real-time hybrid rocket thruster with a virtual simulation, the researchers achieved the necessary velocity for ‘soft landing’, a crucial feature for all craft ranging from planetary landing of unmanned or manned exploration module to terrestrial landing of a VTOL aircraft.

Touchdown velocity is an important parameter to ensure safe vertical landings. Researchers studied the feasibility of using the hybrid rocket motor for vertical landing platforms as they are less complicated and safe as compared to liquid engines. Moreover, hybrid rocket systems are gaining popularity due to their inherent safety and throttling capabilities, apart from the possibility of combining advantages of liquid and solid rocket engines.

Currently, VTOL systems are complex and need high-maintenance. Therefore, the researchers conceived the concept of a hybrid rocket thruster-powered platform as part of a system development study to bring out an effective propulsion unit for achieving VTOL in aircraft and UAVs.

The findings of the research were published in a paper, co-authored by Prof PA Ramakrishna, Dr Joel George Manathara and Anandu Bhadran of IIT Madras, in the reputed peer-reviewed International Journal of Aeronautical and Space Sciences

Elaborating on the need for technologies such as VTOL, Prof Ramakrishna, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “Vertical take-off and landing, as the name suggests, will enable an aircraft to take off and land vertically, eliminating the need for infrastructure like long runways. Because of this, VTOL capability will enable access to remote locations and rugged terrains where long runways and large airports are difficult to establish. Currently, helicopters are the system operating on those terrains. However, they face limitations in terms of speed, range, and efficiency compared to a fixed-wing aircraft.”

He added, “Once the VTOL system reaches the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) for commercial application, it will be a game-changer in both civil and military aviation. VTOL will help to decentralise air transport to multiple locations rather than a single big airport or an airbase. Such decentralisation brings significant strategic and operational advantages. This study is a precursor towards the development and demonstration of a proof-of-concept for a hybrid rocket-powered VTOL platform”

Commenting on how this research can be implemented in real-world applications, Prof Ramakrishna said, “Because of the positive outcomes of this study, an experimental study of the landing platform with multiple degrees of freedom could be carried out as a future study. Once attitude stabilisation of the platform is achieved, a hardware-in-the-loop simulation for landing without the assumption of an attitude-stabilised system could be carried out".

He said, "This would be a step closer to realising a VTOL platform with hybrid rocket thrusters. With validated performance and control strategies, the developed VTOL technology can be extended to fixed-wing UAVs as an initial implementation. This not only serves as a proof-of-concept for broader aerospace applications but could also attract attention from industries interested in next-generation air mobility solutions.”

Highlighting the unique aspects of the research, Dr Manathara, Associate Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “The use of hybrid rocket thrusters for VTOL itself is a unique and novel aspect of this research. Our work paves the way to move beyond the conventional approaches by demonstrating the viability of hybrid rocket propulsion -- which offers a balance of safety, simplicity, and control -- for VTOL applications.”

A significant contribution is the development of a hybrid rocket fuel that needs only compressed air as the oxidizer. This makes VTOL systems easier to integrate with aerospace vehicles, especially in scenarios where compressed air is readily available.

Dr Manathara added, “Another interesting aspect of the work is the unique Hardware-in-the-Loop Simulation (HILS) framework that IIT Madras researchers have developed. HILS combines physical hardware testing with simulations to offer a cost-effective way to quickly develop complex systems.