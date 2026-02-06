ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Research Park, Unicorn India Ventures Announce Rs 600 Cr Deep Tech Fund Called 'IIT Madras Unicorn Frontier Fund I'

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras Research Park (IITMRP) is partnering with Unicorn India Ventures (UIV) to launch a Rs. Rs 600 crore deep tech fund called ‘IIT Madras Unicorn Frontier Fund I’.

An official release said that the fund will have Rs 400 crore ‘greenshoe option’, and target over 25 startups initially. "IITMRP and UIV will play an equal role in strategic portfolio construction with a significant portion of the companies to be sourced from IITM's larger ecosystem and balance from the wider Indian deep tech ecosystem," it said.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, made this landmark announcement during the Inauguration of Entrepreneurship Summit 2026 on the campus today. The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell), IIT Madras, is hosting the 11th edition of its flagship annual event, from February 6 to 8.

E-Summit 2026 will host a series of high-impact events, that support start-ups from ideation to scale. It will feature on-the-spot investments from angel funds to Series A funds for participating founders/teams during PitchFest and Elevate.