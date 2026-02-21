ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Launches New Bachelor Program In Management And Data Science

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a new Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science, an interdisciplinary undergraduate programme offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras.

The course is designed to equip learners with expertise in business decision-making, quantitative thinking, and data-driven problem-solving, the institute said in a statement.

The graduates of the programme will receive a Bachelor of Science degree from IIT Madras, carrying the same academic recognition as any other degree offered by the institute.

The admissions, platform, placement, and career support for this would be facilitated through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The Institute is also engaging with industry partners to offer internships and project-based learning opportunities to enhance graduates' industry readiness.

The first batch of this programme will commence in June 2026. The last date for applying to the programme is May 31, 2026. The details of the programme and admissions can be accessed at https://study.iitm.ac.in/mg.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, launched the programme on the campus on Saturday in the presence of Chief Guest Gangapriya Chakraverti, India Site Head and Managing Director, Ford Motor Company; Guest of Honour Rajiv C. Lochan, Managing Director and CEO, Sundaram Finance Limited; Prof. Saji Mathew, Head, DoMS, IIT Madras; Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, CODE, IIT Madras; Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean, Academic Courses, IIT Madras; programme Coordinators Prof. G Arun Kumar and Prof. Vipin B, DoMS, IIT Madras; and other stakeholders.

Career opportunities span sectors including manufacturing and construction, banking and financial institutions, IT and IT-enabled services, e-commerce, consulting, healthcare, and policy-making bodies. The programme also provides a strong foundation for higher studies, research, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Through this initiative, IIT Madras aims to create a new generation of professionals equipped with business acumen and analytical expertise to lead data-driven transformation across industries.

Addressing the launch event, Prof. Kamakoti said, “The BS in Management and Data Science reflects IIT Madras’ vision of preparing learners for leadership in a data-driven world. " By integrating management education with strong analytical foundations, this programme enables students to make informed, responsible, and impactful decisions across industries, while ensuring flexibility and access at scale.”