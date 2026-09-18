IIT Madras Hyperloop To Be Used For Cargo Movement At Mumbai Port
The announcement was made during a consultative meeting on “Strengthening the Mechanisms for Exporting Agricultural Produce, reports S Ravichandran
Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Chennai: IIT Madras-developed Hyperloop technology will be deployed for freight movement at Mumbai Port as part of an initiative by the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), its Managing Director Santosh Sinha said.
The announcement was made during a consultative meeting on “Strengthening the Mechanisms for Exporting Agricultural Produce through Integrated Warehousing and Value-Added Services”, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a hotel in Guindy, Chennai, on Friday.
Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department Director Chandra Shekhar Chakkamuri, Central Customs Commissioner Vishal Pratap Singh and CWC Managing Director Santosh Sinha were among those who attended the meeting.
Central Customs Commissioner Vishal Pratap Singh said the Customs Department was working towards introducing a single-window system for the export of agricultural products.
“Efforts are being made to introduce a single-window system in the Customs Department for the export of agricultural products. The documentation process will also be simplified,” he said.
According to Singh, the proposed system would allow exporters to access various concessions and services at a single location. He said the simplified process would eventually apply to manufactured products as well.
Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department Director Chandra Shekhar Chakkamuri said the state had recorded significant growth in agricultural exports over the past decade. He said around 30% of agricultural produce is wasted after production and before reaching export markets. Bananas were one example where farmers could suffer losses because a significant quantity of produce goes to waste.
To address the issue, the department is working on measures to improve the marketing and value addition of agricultural produce, he said. “We are planning to bring together farmers, manufacturers, sellers, exporters and others to market their products. Farmers are being provided loans through NABARD, while the government has also announced various concessional schemes. This will help increase farmers’ income,” Chakkamuri said.
He added that a mentorship centre was also being planned to encourage young people to enter agriculture and develop value-added products.
CWC Managing Director Santosh Sinha said the corporation was looking to integrate scientific warehousing, refrigerated supply chains, cargo handling and multimodal transportation to support agricultural exports.
“We need to develop a plan to connect production centres with export destinations while protecting the quality of the products. Currently, trucks and trains are used to transport goods to export destinations. As the next step, we are going to install a 650-metre-long Hyperloop, developed by IIT Madras, at the Mumbai Port,” Sinha said.
He said further discussions on the project would be held with IIT Madras.
Sinha said the project was being developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 20 crore and that the contract had already been completed, with work underway. Sinha said the CWC had also introduced electric vehicles as an alternative to diesel-powered vehicles.
“We have purchased electric vehicles on behalf of the Central Warehousing Corporation and are operating them between Chennai and Hosur as an alternative to diesel vehicles. This will benefit farmers as well as the industrial sector,” he said.
The CWC currently has storage capacity for around nine lakh tonnes of foodgrains in Tamil Nadu, including paddy and wheat. Sinha said the corporation had also signed MoUs with 15 banks to help farmers avoid distress sales of their produce.
Under the arrangement, farmers can obtain loans against the quality of their stored produce, enabling them to finance the next agricultural season. Sinha said the CWC was also handling onions produced in Maharashtra's Nashik region.
The Centre had entrusted the corporation with the storage of onions produced during the current season. Onions stored in CWC warehouses in Nashik were transported by rail to Korukkupet in Chennai and distributed through the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Department.
Additional consignments were transported by road to Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. Another 1,000 tonnes of onions are scheduled to reach Madurai, Sinha said.
He said the CWC was seeking additional land from the Tamil Nadu government to expand its storage capacity. “We are currently storing a total of nine lakh tonnes of foodgrains in central warehouses across Tamil Nadu. We have requested land from the Tamil Nadu government to increase this capacity by 2030. Construction work has also begun at sites where land has been allotted. By 2030, 18 lakh tonnes of produce will be stored in central warehouses,” he said.
What is Hyperloop technology?
Hyperloop is a high-speed transportation system in which pods or vehicles travel through low-pressure tubes, using technologies including magnetic levitation and propulsion. The system is designed to enable high-speed movement of passengers or cargo while potentially reducing energy use and emissions compared with conventional transportation.
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