ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Hyperloop To Be Used For Cargo Movement At Mumbai Port

IIT Madras Hyperloop to Be Used for Cargo Movement at Mumbai Port ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: IIT Madras-developed Hyperloop technology will be deployed for freight movement at Mumbai Port as part of an initiative by the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), its Managing Director Santosh Sinha said.

The announcement was made during a consultative meeting on “Strengthening the Mechanisms for Exporting Agricultural Produce through Integrated Warehousing and Value-Added Services”, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a hotel in Guindy, Chennai, on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department Director Chandra Shekhar Chakkamuri, Central Customs Commissioner Vishal Pratap Singh and CWC Managing Director Santosh Sinha were among those who attended the meeting.

Central Customs Commissioner Vishal Pratap Singh said the Customs Department was working towards introducing a single-window system for the export of agricultural products.

“Efforts are being made to introduce a single-window system in the Customs Department for the export of agricultural products. The documentation process will also be simplified,” he said.

According to Singh, the proposed system would allow exporters to access various concessions and services at a single location. He said the simplified process would eventually apply to manufactured products as well.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department Director Chandra Shekhar Chakkamuri said the state had recorded significant growth in agricultural exports over the past decade. He said around 30% of agricultural produce is wasted after production and before reaching export markets. Bananas were one example where farmers could suffer losses because a significant quantity of produce goes to waste.

To address the issue, the department is working on measures to improve the marketing and value addition of agricultural produce, he said. “We are planning to bring together farmers, manufacturers, sellers, exporters and others to market their products. Farmers are being provided loans through NABARD, while the government has also announced various concessional schemes. This will help increase farmers’ income,” Chakkamuri said.

He added that a mentorship centre was also being planned to encourage young people to enter agriculture and develop value-added products.

CWC Managing Director Santosh Sinha said the corporation was looking to integrate scientific warehousing, refrigerated supply chains, cargo handling and multimodal transportation to support agricultural exports.

“We need to develop a plan to connect production centres with export destinations while protecting the quality of the products. Currently, trucks and trains are used to transport goods to export destinations. As the next step, we are going to install a 650-metre-long Hyperloop, developed by IIT Madras, at the Mumbai Port,” Sinha said.