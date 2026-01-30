ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Finds Green Solution To India's Growing Electronic Waste Problem

Chennai: Every year, India produces 5 million metric tons of electronic waste. Now, researchers at IIT Madras think they've cracked an eco-friendly way to deal with this growing problem.

The team has developed a method to pull valuable copper from old phones and computers and turn it into useful nanomaterials, without the harsh chemicals that usually damage the environment.

Electronic devices like smartphones, computers, and laptops have evolved from luxury items to necessities in our daily lives. This dependence has led to an explosion in electronic device usage across the population.

However, this digital revolution comes with a serious downside. Our "use and throw" culture means that outdated phones, computers, and other gadgets are being discarded at an alarming rate. Managing this electronic waste without damaging the environment has become one of the biggest challenges of our time.

The problem is particularly complex because electronic waste contains valuable metals like copper, gold, and iron. Traditional recycling methods use toxic chemicals that create harmful byproducts, essentially trading one environmental problem for another. This is where the IIT Madras innovation makes a real difference.

The research was led by Professor Ranjit Bauri from the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Professor S. Pushpavanam from the Department of Chemical Engineering, and doctoral student Sinu Kurian.

The team zeroed in on printed circuit boards (PCBs), the heart of every electronic device. They created a recycling process using special chemical compounds called deep eutectic solvents, made from biodegradable natural materials that safely dissolve metals.