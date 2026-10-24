ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Faculty Contributes To Multinational Study Showing Molecular Motion Might Help Control Nanoscale Electronic Devices

Chennai: An Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) faculty member is part of an international research team that has made a breakthrough in fundamental research at the intersection of physics, chemistry and nanotechnology.

A statement from IIT Madras said, "The research focuses on how molecular motion and electrical transport (the movement of electric charge) affect each other. This could help researchers develop nanoscale components whose electrical response can be controlled by molecular motion."

The statement added that the researchers demonstrated a mechanism in which molecular motion and electrical conduction influence each other at the atomic scale.

They showed a molecular machine in which an electric current drives the directional rotation of a single molecule, and this rotation, in turn, can increase electrical current through the molecule. The research involved collaborators from five countries - India, Israel, Germany, Denmark and China.

Infographic for American Screw and Nanoscale Technologies (ETV Bharat via IIT Madras)

Molecular machines are structures that perform specific functions in response to stimuli such as light, chemicals or electricity. Biological systems use molecular machines to perform essential cellular functions. Scientists are studying molecular machines for their potential applications in nanotechnology and molecular electronics. A major challenge has been to understand how an electrical current can drive controlled molecular motion and how that motion, in turn, changes the electrical current.

The study shows how electrical current can drive molecular motion and how molecular rotation can, in turn, enhance electrical conduction at the atomic scale, advancing our understanding of molecular machines and their potential role in future nanoscale technologies.

The study has been published in Nature, a peer‑reviewed international scientific journal.

Anil Kumar Singh from IIT Madras is a corresponding author and the principal experimental contributor to the study.

Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Professor in the Atomic-Scale Quantum Devices Laboratory, Department of Physics, said, "An exciting aspect of this work is that molecular motion is not merely a consequence of electrical transport; it can also facilitate the passage of electrons through the molecule."

"As the molecule rotates, it accesses configurations with higher electrical conductance that are not readily accessible when the molecule is at rest. By demonstrating this feedback between rotation and electrical conduction in a single-molecule junction, we have taken a step towards understanding how mechanical motion and electronic function can be coupled at the atomic scale," Singh added.

He further said, "This is a fundamental proof-of-principle demonstration, rather than a technology ready for practical use. The experiments were performed at cryogenic temperatures, and further research will be needed to establish reliable operation under practical conditions. Nevertheless, the findings provide a foundation for exploring future molecular-scale switches, current-modulating elements and systems designed to promote directional transport near surfaces. These remain potential applications rather than demonstrated outcomes.”

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