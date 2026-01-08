ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Develops Ramjet-Assisted Artillery Shells To Extend Gun Range Without Compromising On Lethality

File photo of an artillery gun of the Indian Army ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: In a major technological breakthrough for India’s defence capabilities, IIT Madras (IIT-M) has successfully tested ramjet-powered artillery shells, significantly increasing the range and speed of conventional gun-launched munitions.

The tests were conducted earlier this month at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, and have drawn attention globally, as only a handful of countries are currently pursuing similar technologies. With the success, India has emerged as a frontrunner in the development of ramjet-assisted artillery ammunition, alongside countries such as the United States and South Korea.

30 to 60 per cent increase in Artillery range

According to IIT Madras, the ramjet-based shells demonstrated a 30 to 50 per cent increase in range over standard 155 mm artillery ammunition during the trials. Targets located at distances between 60 km and 70 km were accurately hit, marking a significant leap over existing systems.

Conventional 155 mm shells typically have an effective range of 24 km to 40 km, depending on the gun system. In contrast, the ramjet-powered versions showed a clear capability to extend reach well beyond current operational limits.

Tested on India’s Frontline Artillery Guns

The trials were carried out in collaboration with the Indian Army, using multiple artillery platforms currently in service, including:

1. Bofors / Ultra Light Howitzer (ULH)

2. Dhanush

3. K9 Vajra

4. Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)

The Ramjet shells fired from Bofors accurately reached 43 km, compared to 24 km for standard shells. Dhanush achieved 55 km, K9 Vajra reached 62 km and ATAGS successfully struck targets at 70 km respectively. Overall, the results represent up to a 60 per cent improvement in range, pushing the programme into its next phase of development.