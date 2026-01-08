IIT Madras Develops Ramjet-Assisted Artillery Shells To Extend Gun Range Without Compromising On Lethality
The innovation integrated a ramjet engine into an existing 155 mm artillery shell replacing the conventional base-bleed unit.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST|
Updated : January 10, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Chennai: In a major technological breakthrough for India’s defence capabilities, IIT Madras (IIT-M) has successfully tested ramjet-powered artillery shells, significantly increasing the range and speed of conventional gun-launched munitions.
The tests were conducted earlier this month at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, and have drawn attention globally, as only a handful of countries are currently pursuing similar technologies. With the success, India has emerged as a frontrunner in the development of ramjet-assisted artillery ammunition, alongside countries such as the United States and South Korea.
30 to 60 per cent increase in Artillery range
According to IIT Madras, the ramjet-based shells demonstrated a 30 to 50 per cent increase in range over standard 155 mm artillery ammunition during the trials. Targets located at distances between 60 km and 70 km were accurately hit, marking a significant leap over existing systems.
Conventional 155 mm shells typically have an effective range of 24 km to 40 km, depending on the gun system. In contrast, the ramjet-powered versions showed a clear capability to extend reach well beyond current operational limits.
Tested on India’s Frontline Artillery Guns
The trials were carried out in collaboration with the Indian Army, using multiple artillery platforms currently in service, including:
1. Bofors / Ultra Light Howitzer (ULH)
2. Dhanush
3. K9 Vajra
4. Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)
The Ramjet shells fired from Bofors accurately reached 43 km, compared to 24 km for standard shells. Dhanush achieved 55 km, K9 Vajra reached 62 km and ATAGS successfully struck targets at 70 km respectively. Overall, the results represent up to a 60 per cent improvement in range, pushing the programme into its next phase of development.
Why Ramjet Artillery Shells Matter
Traditional artillery shells rely solely on the explosive force generated at launch for propulsion. Once fired, the shell follows a ballistic trajectory, gradually losing speed.
Ramjet-powered shells, however, generate sustained thrust during flight, allowing them to travel much farther and faster. While such shells can theoretically reach distances of up to 120 km, IIT Madras is currently validating their performance through phased testing with operational artillery systems.
How the Technology Works
Unlike turbojet engines, ramjets have no moving parts such as turbines or compressors. Instead, they rely on the high-speed forward motion of the projectile to compress incoming air.
Explaining the concept, IIT Madras' Prof Ramakrishna said the ramjet combustion chamber has been integrated into the mid-section of a standard 155 mm shell. The institute has also developed a special solid fuel, which draws oxygen directly from the atmosphere, increasing combustion efficiency and internal pressure.
The shell’s nose cone has been precisely designed using 3D modelling to maximise air intake. As the projectile accelerates after launch, incoming air mixes with the fuel in the combustion chamber, producing continuous thrust. Embedded miniature sensors ensure accurate guidance toward the target. As a result, these shells can travel at Mach 3 to Mach 6 speeds, compared to conventional artillery shells that typically operate at around Mach 2.
Development Journey
The project began in 2020 in collaboration with the Indian Army. Initial proof-of-concept tests were conducted using a 76 mm gun developed at IIT Madras. From September last year, trials progressed to full-scale 155 mm artillery systems, marking a critical transition from laboratory research to field-level validation.
IIT Madras has now confirmed that the programme has successfully cleared key testing milestones. The next phase will focus on extending the range further and refining accuracy, paving the way for operational induction.
Strengthening India’s Defence Edge
The successful testing of ramjet-powered artillery shells represents a strategic leap in indigenous weapons development, enhancing the Indian Army’s long-range strike capability while reducing reliance on foreign technologies. By combining advanced propulsion science with existing artillery platforms, IIT Madras has demonstrated how home-grown innovation can redefine battlefield dynamics and strengthen national security.
