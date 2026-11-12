ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Madras Develops Digital Platform To Test Autonomous Ships, Train Maritime Professionals, Prevent Collisions

Chennai: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed a real-time digital twin platform that allows autonomous ships to be tested in realistic virtual environments, improving safer and more efficient maritime transportation and reducing sea trial costs.

The platform, named SEANAV (Sea Navigation), combines AI, Virtual Reality and multi-sensor fusion to accelerate the development of autonomous ships and train maritime professionals in realistic ocean conditions.

According to IIT Madras, the research team has already demonstrated autonomous path-following and AI-driven collision avoidance under realistic sensing and wave conditions.

Developed by the Department of Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras, SEANAV addresses the major challenges in developing autonomous ships, namely the high cost, complexity and safety risks associated with testing navigation systems in real-world conditions. The technology solves these issues through a realistic, high-fidelity virtual maritime environment, where ships, sensors, ocean conditions and vessel traffic can be simulated in real time.

SEANAV also aligns with the Government of India’s Sagarmala Program and Maritime India Vision 2030, which emphasise smart ports, digital technologies and autonomous maritime systems. In addition, its multi-vessel simulation capabilities have potential applications in coastal surveillance, search-and-rescue operations and maritime defence.

Built on the Unity3D engine, SEANAV creates a digital replica of the maritime world that accurately replicates ocean waves, vessel movements and navigation environments.

Suresh Rajendran from IIT Madras headed this research with Athira M Nambiar from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, along with researchers and students from the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, including Aniket Malviya, Jothish S, Mukesh S K, Thirunavukarasu P and Vaidesh.

Indian Ports To Benefit

Highlighting the significance of the research and its benefit to the Indian ports, Suresh Rajendran, Associate Professor, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras said, "The platform can strengthen safety at major Indian ports, including Chennai, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi, by supporting the development of AI-assisted navigation systems capable of reducing collision and grounding risks. Smarter navigation strategies can further help reduce fuel consumption, lower carbon emissions and minimise the risk of environmental accidents such as oil spills".

According to Rajendran, SEANAV provides a realistic and scalable platform for developing and validating autonomous maritime navigation technologies.

"By combining digital twins, AI, advanced sensor fusion, and virtual reality, we are creating an environment where both autonomous systems and human operators can be trained safely and efficiently before deployment in real-world maritime settings,” he added.

SEANAV's Advanced Sensors