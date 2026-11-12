IIT Madras Develops Digital Platform To Test Autonomous Ships, Train Maritime Professionals, Prevent Collisions
SEANAV could have a huge impact on maritime training, port operations and environmental sustainability along with strengthening safety at major Indian ports.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Chennai: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed a real-time digital twin platform that allows autonomous ships to be tested in realistic virtual environments, improving safer and more efficient maritime transportation and reducing sea trial costs.
The platform, named SEANAV (Sea Navigation), combines AI, Virtual Reality and multi-sensor fusion to accelerate the development of autonomous ships and train maritime professionals in realistic ocean conditions.
According to IIT Madras, the research team has already demonstrated autonomous path-following and AI-driven collision avoidance under realistic sensing and wave conditions.
Developed by the Department of Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras, SEANAV addresses the major challenges in developing autonomous ships, namely the high cost, complexity and safety risks associated with testing navigation systems in real-world conditions. The technology solves these issues through a realistic, high-fidelity virtual maritime environment, where ships, sensors, ocean conditions and vessel traffic can be simulated in real time.
SEANAV also aligns with the Government of India’s Sagarmala Program and Maritime India Vision 2030, which emphasise smart ports, digital technologies and autonomous maritime systems. In addition, its multi-vessel simulation capabilities have potential applications in coastal surveillance, search-and-rescue operations and maritime defence.
Built on the Unity3D engine, SEANAV creates a digital replica of the maritime world that accurately replicates ocean waves, vessel movements and navigation environments.
Suresh Rajendran from IIT Madras headed this research with Athira M Nambiar from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, along with researchers and students from the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, including Aniket Malviya, Jothish S, Mukesh S K, Thirunavukarasu P and Vaidesh.
Indian Ports To Benefit
Highlighting the significance of the research and its benefit to the Indian ports, Suresh Rajendran, Associate Professor, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras said, "The platform can strengthen safety at major Indian ports, including Chennai, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi, by supporting the development of AI-assisted navigation systems capable of reducing collision and grounding risks. Smarter navigation strategies can further help reduce fuel consumption, lower carbon emissions and minimise the risk of environmental accidents such as oil spills".
According to Rajendran, SEANAV provides a realistic and scalable platform for developing and validating autonomous maritime navigation technologies.
"By combining digital twins, AI, advanced sensor fusion, and virtual reality, we are creating an environment where both autonomous systems and human operators can be trained safely and efficiently before deployment in real-world maritime settings,” he added.
SEANAV's Advanced Sensors
The simulator has been calibrated using a benchmark tanker vessel approximately 320 meters in length, enabling results generated in the virtual environment to closely reflect real-world commercial shipping operations.
The platform incorporates a sophisticated multi-sensor fusion framework that combines inputs from LiDAR, marine radar, and stereo vision cameras. Unlike conventional simulators that assume perfect sensor information, SEANAV models realistic sensor limitations, including noise and delays, allowing navigation systems to operate effectively in challenging conditions such as fog, rain, and low visibility.
SEANAV also includes an immersive Virtual Reality interface powered by Meta Quest headsets. Researchers, trainees, and maritime professionals can experience the simulation environment from the perspective of a ship’s bridge, enabling realistic training for emergency response, collision avoidance, port approaches, and vessel maneuvering.
Impact On Maritime Navigation
Researchers said that the technology could have a huge impact on maritime training, port operations, shipping safety, and environmental sustainability. Replacing sea trials with virtual testing will empower SEANAV to significantly reduce development costs and enable thousands of hours of navigation testing within a short period.
SEANAV enables multiple autonomous vessels to learn and operate together, developing navigation strategies that account for complex interactions across crowded waterways.
Future work will focus on developing digital twins of major Indian ports, enabling certified VR-based pilot training and validating the technology using physical scale models.
Research Findings Published
The findings were published in Journal of Offshore Mechanics and Arctic Engineering, a peer-reviewed journal published by American Society of Mechanical Engineers that focuses on research and technological advancements in offshore engineering, ocean systems, polar engineering and Arctic energy infrastructure.
Related findings have also been presented at the ASME International Conference on Ocean, Offshore and Arctic Engineering (OMAE) in Vancouver in 2025 and Tokyo in 2026.
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