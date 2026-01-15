IIT Kharagpur’s Abhijit Mukherjee Wins '2025 Applied Hydrogeology Award', First Indian Scientist Honoured
Prof. Abhijit Mukherjee is the first Indian to receive the 2025 Applied Hydrogeology Award for groundbreaking research on groundwater challenges globally.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Kharagpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kharagpur has added another feather to its cap as one of its professors, Abhijit Mukherjee, became the first Indian scientist to be awarded the ‘2025 Applied Hydrogeology Award’ by the International Association of Hydrogeologists (IAH).
The award ceremony was held in Melbourne, Australia. The IIT administration is thrilled with the announcement and extended its heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Mukherjee for this prestigious achievement, which has brought honour to the institution and the country globally.
Mukherjee is a professor in the Department of Geology and Geophysics and the School of Environmental Science and Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.
The Applied Hydrogeology Award is presented annually to a scientist who has made substantial contributions to the field of applied hydrogeology, particularly in addressing global challenges related to groundwater.
This year, Prof. Mukherjee received this international honour. In his citation, the IAH described him as a highly respected academician and praised his outstanding research record and extensive scientific work.
The organisation further noted that while his work is primarily based on research excellence, it also addresses critical hydrogeological challenges faced by low- and middle-income countries, and the global impact of his research fully justifies this award.
Prof. Mukherjee is internationally renowned for his pioneering research on groundwater pollution and hydrogeochemical processes. His work has made significant contributions to strengthening scientific understanding in the areas of groundwater quality, public health, environmental sustainability, and resource management.
Previously, he has received numerous national and international honours, including the National Geoscience Award by the President of India in 2014 and the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, India's highest science award, in 2020.
Prof. Mukherjee is the first Indian scientist to be elected a Fellow of both the Geological Society of America and the American Geophysical Union and has also received the highest honours from several of these institutions.
Rs 75 crore endowment fund launched
In a historic initiative aimed at building a technology-based nation, a Rs 75 crore Tech Junction Endowment Fund has been launched at the IIT Kharagpur. This initiative was undertaken by the alumni of the 2001 batch of the institution.
The institution officially announced the establishment of the Fund by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the institute's Global Alumni Meet.
The signatories included Prof. Siddharth Mukherjee, Dean of Alumni Affairs, and Professor Suryakant Pal, Dean of Research and Development, along with Sameer Kumar, K.V. Prashant, and other alumni from the 2001 batch.
This process was coordinated by Saket Kumar (alumnus, 2005 batch; former Vice President, Technology Students' Gymkhana 2003-04), who is currently the Chief of Staff to the Director. He was accompanied by Pratham Agarwal and Prem Pastagia, General Secretary (Technology), representing the Technology Students' Gymkhana (TSG).
The Rs 75 crore endowment fund has been initiated with a contribution of Rs 75 lakhs from the alumni of the 2001 batch. The primary objective of this fund is to provide long-term financial stability to the IIT Kharagpur Technology Junction and ensure the democratisation of technology education by promoting Research, Innovation, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship (RISE).
Designed as a long-term endowment, the ‘IITKGPT JEF corpus’ will be professionally invested, with its annual returns continuously supporting talent development programmes, national technology competitions, innovation workshops, and early-stage startup grants.
The initiative paves the way from short-term, project-based funding to the establishment of a self-sustaining institutional innovation ecosystem.
The IIT Kharagpur Technology Junction programme is currently being run with funding from the Institute of Eminence (IoE) grant. It will invest Rs 26.72 crore over the next 12 months under the following three key projects: 1) Pre-PG Internship Grant – to nurture research talent; 2) Platinum Jubilee Talent Hunt – to identify innovative talent at the national level; and 3) Young Entrepreneur Grant – for startups working on critical national problems.
The newly established endowment fund will ensure the continuity and expansion of these initiatives beyond the current funding period.
