IIT Kharagpur’s Abhijit Mukherjee Wins '2025 Applied Hydrogeology Award', First Indian Scientist Honoured

Kharagpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kharagpur has added another feather to its cap as one of its professors, Abhijit Mukherjee, became the first Indian scientist to be awarded the ‘2025 Applied Hydrogeology Award’ by the International Association of Hydrogeologists (IAH).

The award ceremony was held in Melbourne, Australia. The IIT administration is thrilled with the announcement and extended its heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Mukherjee for this prestigious achievement, which has brought honour to the institution and the country globally.

Mukherjee is a professor in the Department of Geology and Geophysics and the School of Environmental Science and Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

The Applied Hydrogeology Award is presented annually to a scientist who has made substantial contributions to the field of applied hydrogeology, particularly in addressing global challenges related to groundwater.

IIT Kharagpur (ETV Bharat)

This year, Prof. Mukherjee received this international honour. In his citation, the IAH described him as a highly respected academician and praised his outstanding research record and extensive scientific work.

The organisation further noted that while his work is primarily based on research excellence, it also addresses critical hydrogeological challenges faced by low- and middle-income countries, and the global impact of his research fully justifies this award.

Prof. Mukherjee is internationally renowned for his pioneering research on groundwater pollution and hydrogeochemical processes. His work has made significant contributions to strengthening scientific understanding in the areas of groundwater quality, public health, environmental sustainability, and resource management.

Previously, he has received numerous national and international honours, including the National Geoscience Award by the President of India in 2014 and the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, India's highest science award, in 2020.

Prof. Mukherjee is the first Indian scientist to be elected a Fellow of both the Geological Society of America and the American Geophysical Union and has also received the highest honours from several of these institutions.