ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Jodhpur Working On Materials That Can Capture, Store, And Release Solar Energy On Demand

Jodhpur: Imagine a material that not only captures sunlight but also behaves intelligently, changes its properties, and stores solar energy to harness it whenever needed. Such materials could soon become a reality, thanks to research underway at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, led by Monica Gupta from the Department of Chemistry.

Currently, most solar-powered devices generate electricity by converting sunlight into energy using photovoltaic technology. Researchers, however, are developing smart materials that can respond to visible light and harness solar energy in new ways. They have created molecules in the laboratory that can directly interact with sunlight to capture and store energy, offering an alternative approach to conventional solar panels.

"Nature provides us with abundant sunlight every day, yet most existing materials are unable to utilise it efficiently because they rely on ultraviolet light," Gupta said. "Our research focuses on designing smart materials that respond directly to visible sunlight, enabling efficient solar energy conversion and storage under real-world conditions.”

She added that by engineering materials at the molecular level, her team aims to develop sustainable technologies capable of powering next-generation smart devices, adaptive materials, and long-term solar energy storage systems, contributing to a cleaner and more energy-secure future.