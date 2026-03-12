ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Jodhpur’s Smart 'Electronic Nose' Sensors May Soon Detect Diabetes, Lung Disease Through Breath

By Manoj Verma

Jodhpur: In a path-breaking research on non-invasive medical diagnostics, scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur, are developing advanced sensor technology that could allow doctors to detect diseases simply by analysing a person’s breath.

The research team, led by Sakshi Dhankar, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, is working on micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and nano-sensor-based devices capable of identifying disease markers in human breath. The technology detects volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are released during the body’s metabolic processes and can indicate early signs of several health conditions.

The research is being carried out at IIT Jodhpur’s MEMS and Nano Sensors Laboratory, where scientists are designing microscopic devices that can separate and measure gases present in breath samples. These gases are linked to various metabolic and respiratory disorders.

Dr. Dhankar says, "The research draws inspiration from nature’s powerful sense of smell. Animals such as dogs and pigs are known for their ability to identify specific odours, a capability widely used to detect explosives, gases, and hidden substances. Our goal is to replicate and enhance this natural ability through micro-engineering and intelligent data analysis.”

To achieve this, the researchers are developing an 'electronic nose' system that uses advanced gas sensors combined with artificial intelligence to mimic the human olfactory system. The system analyses patterns of gases and identifies specific chemical signatures linked to diseases.