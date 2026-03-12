IIT Jodhpur’s Smart 'Electronic Nose' Sensors May Soon Detect Diabetes, Lung Disease Through Breath
Researchers are miniaturizing complex laboratory gas-analysis systems onto microchips, paving the way for handheld devices capable of detecting diseases early through simple breath analysis.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
By Manoj Verma
Jodhpur: In a path-breaking research on non-invasive medical diagnostics, scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur, are developing advanced sensor technology that could allow doctors to detect diseases simply by analysing a person’s breath.
The research team, led by Sakshi Dhankar, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, is working on micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and nano-sensor-based devices capable of identifying disease markers in human breath. The technology detects volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are released during the body’s metabolic processes and can indicate early signs of several health conditions.
The research is being carried out at IIT Jodhpur’s MEMS and Nano Sensors Laboratory, where scientists are designing microscopic devices that can separate and measure gases present in breath samples. These gases are linked to various metabolic and respiratory disorders.
Dr. Dhankar says, "The research draws inspiration from nature’s powerful sense of smell. Animals such as dogs and pigs are known for their ability to identify specific odours, a capability widely used to detect explosives, gases, and hidden substances. Our goal is to replicate and enhance this natural ability through micro-engineering and intelligent data analysis.”
To achieve this, the researchers are developing an 'electronic nose' system that uses advanced gas sensors combined with artificial intelligence to mimic the human olfactory system. The system analyses patterns of gases and identifies specific chemical signatures linked to diseases.
Traditionally, laboratory techniques such as gas chromatography are used to separate and analyse gases. However, these systems are bulky and complex, making them unsuitable for portable medical use. To overcome this limitation, the IIT Jodhpur team has developed MEMS-based micro gas chromatography (micro-GC) columns fabricated on silicon chips and polymer substrates.
These microchannels can separate key gases found in human breath, including ethanol, acetone and methanol, which can provide clues about a person’s physiological condition. For instance, elevated acetone levels may signal diabetic ketoacidosis, while other VOC patterns are associated with asthma, lung disorders, and certain viral infections.
The electronic nose system uses multiple gas sensors made from nanomaterials such as metal oxides, two-dimensional materials, nano-silicon and heterostructures. Each sensor responds differently to different gases, generating distinct electrical signals. Machine learning algorithms then analyse these patterns to accurately identify the compounds present.
"By integrating microfabrication, nanotechnology and artificial intelligence, the researchers aim to build a compact diagnostic platform that could eventually function as a handheld device for rapid medical screening and environmental monitoring," explains Dhankar.
The team is also exploring sensor-based technologies for rapid detection of urinary tract infections (UTIs) caused by E. coli bacteria. Current diagnostic methods often require advanced laboratory equipment and may take two to three days to produce results.
To address this, researchers are developing nanomaterial-modified electrodes capable of quickly detecting bacteria in urine samples. The project is being carried out in collaboration with medical experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to ensure the technology meets clinical standards.
"The long-term goal is to translate cutting-edge laboratory research into practical healthcare technologies. If successfully developed into portable devices, such systems could enable rapid, affordable, and non-invasive disease detection, allowing doctors to diagnose illnesses earlier and monitor patients more effectively," Dhankar concludes.
Also Read: