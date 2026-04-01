ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Jodhpur Innovation Turns Crop Residue And Plastic Into Sustainable Bio-Bricks & Agro-Plastic Blocks

Jodhpur: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have developed next-generation bio-bricks and agro-plastic blocks that can help combat pollution and resource scarcity.

The patented innovation enables carbon-negative construction and the circular use of agricultural and plastic waste by transforming these materials into high-performance building materials. This technology is a significant step towards climate-resilient infrastructure.

Led by Priyabrata Routray, Assistant Professor at the School of Design, this research introduces two groundbreaking materials of bio-bricks and agro-plastic blocks (APBs).

“This patented technology demonstrates that agricultural residues and plastic waste can be transformed into a valuable construction resource. Our goal is not limited to waste management but to develop carbon-negative and circular systems through material innovation that can transform the way we build and live our lives," Priyabrata said.