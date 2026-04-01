IIT Jodhpur Innovation Turns Crop Residue And Plastic Into Sustainable Bio-Bricks & Agro-Plastic Blocks
IIT Jodhpur researchers have developed carbon-negative bio-bricks and agro-plastic blocks using agricultural and plastic waste for sustainable, low-emission construction.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Jodhpur: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have developed next-generation bio-bricks and agro-plastic blocks that can help combat pollution and resource scarcity.
The patented innovation enables carbon-negative construction and the circular use of agricultural and plastic waste by transforming these materials into high-performance building materials. This technology is a significant step towards climate-resilient infrastructure.
Led by Priyabrata Routray, Assistant Professor at the School of Design, this research introduces two groundbreaking materials of bio-bricks and agro-plastic blocks (APBs).
“This patented technology demonstrates that agricultural residues and plastic waste can be transformed into a valuable construction resource. Our goal is not limited to waste management but to develop carbon-negative and circular systems through material innovation that can transform the way we build and live our lives," Priyabrata said.
He explained that at the core of this innovation is a patented process that transforms crop residues such as paddy straw, wheat straw, and sugarcane bagasse into sustainable building blocks using a low-energy, lime-based method.
Unlike traditional fired bricks, bio-bricks are carbon-negative materials and represent a major shift from energy-intensive construction practices, as they do not require kiln firing, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Priyabrata said that the utility and effectiveness of the technology have been proven through real-world projects.
“India's first bio-brick structure model has been developed, and construction of a bio-brick-based housing unit is underway at IIT Jodhpur. This research has received national and international recognition, including prestigious research publications, innovation grants, and awards. Additionally, it is being implemented in affordable housing and rural development through collaborations with various institutions and local bodies,” he added.
India faces a dual environmental challenge of air pollution from stubble burning and rising plastic waste, along with rapidly increasing infrastructure demands. This technology has the potential to address these challenges as it enables a circular economy through sustainable construction and green infrastructure, besides affordable and climate-friendly housing.
According to Priyabrata, as the world faces challenges like climate change, resource scarcity, and waste management, such innovations are shaping the future of building.