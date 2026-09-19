ETV Bharat / technology

Next-Gen Mining: Inside IIT-ISM’s Tech-Forward Course To Study Critical Minerals

Dhanbad: The Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad in Jharkhand has launched a two-year M Tech program in Mining of Critical Minerals, seeking to prepare specialists for a sector which is crucial for clean energy, advanced technology and India’s resource security.

According to officials, the program will begin with the 2026-27 monsoon session. It will have an intake of 20 students, and all seats will be filled soon after its launch. “The interdisciplinary course has been developed by multiple departments of Mining Engineering, Geology, Fuel-Mineral and Metallurgical Engineering, and Computer Science,” they said.

Prof. Radhakant Konar, program coordinator from the Mining Engineering Department, said the critical minerals sector demands specialised knowledge and expertise that cannot be provided by a single discipline.

Next-Gen Mining: Inside IIT-ISM’s Tech-Forward M.Tech Course To Study Critical Minerals (ETV Bharat)

“Critical minerals demand expertise and resources from multiple disciplines. It is difficult for one department to manage it. That is why four departments have come together,” he said.

Konar said that the new program covers the complete critical minerals value chain, from exploration and mining to processing, quality analysis, recycling and recovery from waste. “This goes beyond traditional mining courses that largely focus on extraction only,” he added.

According to him, the geology department will focus on exploration and identification of mineral resources, while mining engineering will deal with extraction technologies. Fuel-Mineral and Metallurgical Engineering will contribute to processing and recovery, while computer science will introduce artificial intelligence, automation, computer vision and advanced analytics.