Next-Gen Mining: Inside IIT-ISM’s Tech-Forward Course To Study Critical Minerals
IIT-ISM Dhanbad has launched an interdisciplinary M.Tech program in critical minerals, combining AI and mining to secure a clean energy supply chain, reports Narendra Nishad
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Dhanbad: The Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad in Jharkhand has launched a two-year M Tech program in Mining of Critical Minerals, seeking to prepare specialists for a sector which is crucial for clean energy, advanced technology and India’s resource security.
According to officials, the program will begin with the 2026-27 monsoon session. It will have an intake of 20 students, and all seats will be filled soon after its launch. “The interdisciplinary course has been developed by multiple departments of Mining Engineering, Geology, Fuel-Mineral and Metallurgical Engineering, and Computer Science,” they said.
Prof. Radhakant Konar, program coordinator from the Mining Engineering Department, said the critical minerals sector demands specialised knowledge and expertise that cannot be provided by a single discipline.
“Critical minerals demand expertise and resources from multiple disciplines. It is difficult for one department to manage it. That is why four departments have come together,” he said.
Konar said that the new program covers the complete critical minerals value chain, from exploration and mining to processing, quality analysis, recycling and recovery from waste. “This goes beyond traditional mining courses that largely focus on extraction only,” he added.
According to him, the geology department will focus on exploration and identification of mineral resources, while mining engineering will deal with extraction technologies. Fuel-Mineral and Metallurgical Engineering will contribute to processing and recovery, while computer science will introduce artificial intelligence, automation, computer vision and advanced analytics.
“The addition of AI and automation is a main feature of the course as modern mining increasingly relies on advanced technology like sensors, cameras, data analysis and automated systems to improve efficiency, reduce costs and monitor operations in real time,” Konar said.
He said that it was difficult to envision much without artificial intelligence. “There is global competition to make mining and processing operations more optimised, cost-effective and efficient. Therefore, automation and AI have been incorporated into the program,” Konar said.
Why critical minerals matter
As per experts, critical minerals are the main raw material for many modern technologies including mobile phones, computers, communication equipment, batteries, electric vehicles and energy-storage systems. Manufacturing and several clean energy sectors are also dependent on these.
As a mandatory lower-carbon commitment under the Paris Agreement, countries including India are moving toward lower-carbon energy systems. This increases demand for batteries, electric vehicles and renewable-energy technologies and minerals such as lithium and other critical resources. But extraction remains a technical challenge, and for such minerals, India remains dependent on imports for some of them.
The critical minerals were also mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the BRICS 2026 Summit. Delving into pressing challenges facing the world, Modi said the "weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can hinder our shared progress. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology."
The prime minister's remarks assumed significance as they came amid growing concerns over China's restrictive policy on the export of critical minerals and its reluctance to share high-technology.
Konar said the four-semester course will integrate all crucial and critical elements and also prepare the workforce for IIT-ISM's Centre of Excellence for critical minerals, which was established in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology.
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