ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Indore Researchers Patent Bio-Shield To Combat Coastal Erosion

Amaravati/Indore: In what could be a major scientific breakthrough, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore are exploring an innovative bioengineering solution to tackle the growing threat of coastal erosion.

Led by Telugu-origin scientist Neelima Satyam Devarakonda, the team is working on a method called Microbially Induced Calcite Precipitation, which could offer a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to conventional approaches.

Coastal erosion has emerged as a major concern across India and globally, largely driven by climate change. Traditional "hard engineering" methods like seawalls, groynes, and breakwaters provide immediate relief but are expensive and often disrupt marine ecosystems. On the other hand, "soft engineering" techniques such as dune creation and beach nourishment are eco-friendly but require continuous upkeep.

Against this backdrop, MICP presents a middle path. The technique involves cultivating specific bacteria along the coastline. These microorganisms trigger the formation of calcite, effectively binding loose sand particles together and transforming them into a rock-like structure. This natural cementation significantly reduces the chances of erosion while remaining environmentally safe.