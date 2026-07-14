ETV Bharat / technology

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Launches New Book And Urges Youth To Lead India’s Space Future

Hyderabad: Astronaut and Axiom Mission 4 mission member Shubhanshu Shukla has called upon the youth to shape the future of India's space sector. He shared his views on Monday during an interactive session held as part of the Extra Mural Lectures (EML) program at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad. His new book, The Second Orbit, which documents his 20-day, 3-hour experience in space, was also launched on the occasion in the presence of IIT faculty members.

Noting that the Indian space sector is at a critical juncture, Shukla emphasised that participating in the space program is not merely an opportunity but a responsibility for the youth to ensure its success. He briefed the students and faculty on India's human spaceflight mission and highlighted that various technologies developed through research are currently benefiting sectors such as healthcare, information systems, agriculture, transportation, and communication.

He explained that while the initial necessity of these technologies might not always be immediately apparent, they ultimately deliver immense benefits to humanity.

Speaking about his book, he said that it is dedicated to India’s first cosmonaut, Rakesh Sharma, who had travelled to space in 1984.