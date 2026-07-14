Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Launches New Book And Urges Youth To Lead India’s Space Future
I view Rakesh Sharma's journey as India's 'first orbit' and my own journey as the 'second orbit', Shubhanshu Shukla said at IIT Hyderabad.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Astronaut and Axiom Mission 4 mission member Shubhanshu Shukla has called upon the youth to shape the future of India's space sector. He shared his views on Monday during an interactive session held as part of the Extra Mural Lectures (EML) program at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad. His new book, The Second Orbit, which documents his 20-day, 3-hour experience in space, was also launched on the occasion in the presence of IIT faculty members.
Noting that the Indian space sector is at a critical juncture, Shukla emphasised that participating in the space program is not merely an opportunity but a responsibility for the youth to ensure its success. He briefed the students and faculty on India's human spaceflight mission and highlighted that various technologies developed through research are currently benefiting sectors such as healthcare, information systems, agriculture, transportation, and communication.
He explained that while the initial necessity of these technologies might not always be immediately apparent, they ultimately deliver immense benefits to humanity.
Speaking about his book, he said that it is dedicated to India’s first cosmonaut, Rakesh Sharma, who had travelled to space in 1984.
"I view Rakesh Sharma's journey as India's 'first orbit' and my own journey as the 'second orbit.' It is my aspiration that many more Indians—a third, fourth and fifth—will travel to space in the near future," he said.
Shukla feels that today's students must play a crucial role in achieving goals such as establishing an Indian space station and sending an Indian to the Moon by 2040. He urged the youngsters to contribute to the nation's development by focusing on space engineering, research, and innovative technologies. IIT Hyderabad Director B S Murty, faculty members, students, and school students participated in the event.
When India's space hero meets India's future innovators.@IITHyderabad was honoured to host Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla @gagan_shux, India's Axiom-4 astronaut, under the Extra Mural Lectures (EML) series. Inspiring hundreds of students, he shared his remarkable journey from… pic.twitter.com/ZZ0dHpBGsF— IIT Hyderabad (@IITHyderabad) July 13, 2026
A fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force, Shukla served as the primary mission pilot for the Axiom Mission 4, which launched on June 25, 2025, from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon. He spent 18 days living and working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) before successfully returning on July 15, 2025.
While aboard the ISS, he carried out critical microgravity research experiments for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). These included myogenesis (study of human muscle cell growth to combat muscle mass loss in space) as well as researching sustainable food and oxygen generation using microalgae.
Shukla is one of the final four shortlisted astronaut candidates for India's upcoming indigenous human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan that is scheduled for next year.