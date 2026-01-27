ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Guwahati Develops Method To Monitor Glacial Hazards In Eastern Himalayas

Guwahati: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a predictive framework that has identified 492 locations where glacial lakes are likely to form in the Eastern Himalayan mountains. The research conducted using high-resolution Google Earth images and digital elevation models also provides crucial insights for hazard management and water-resource planning in high-mountain regions.

The models helped capture complex landscape features and estimate uncertainty in the predictions, making the forecasts more realistic and reliable. With the developed framework, the research team identified 492 locations in the Eastern Himalaya where new glacial lakes are likely to form, thereby indicating areas that require careful monitoring and preventive measures.

“By pinpointing high-risk areas, the framework can guide early-warning systems for Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), help plan safer locations for roads, hydropower projects, and settlements, and support long-term water-resource management. It offers a practical tool for reducing risks to communities and infrastructure in the Himalayas,” said Prof. Ajay Dashora, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati.