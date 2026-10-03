IIT Dhanbad Develops Air Cleaner Using Waste N95 Filters
The researchers developed an ambient air cleaner that uses N95 filter material to trap dust and fine particles from the air.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Dhanbad: N95 masks were widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect against infection. However, large numbers of used masks were eventually discarded as waste. Researchers at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad have now explored a way to repurpose the filter material from discarded N95 masks to clean indoor air.
The researchers developed an ambient air cleaner that uses N95 filter material to trap dust and fine particles from the air. The prototype, developed at a cost of around Rs 1,500, consists of a suction fan and filter material. One of its key features is the ability to reuse filter material obtained from old N95 masks.
The filter can be removed, cleaned, and reused, reducing the need to replace the entire device. The technology was developed by Professor Pankaj Kumar Jain and Professor Kaushal Ravi of the Department of Fuel, Minerals and Metallurgical Engineering at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.
According to the researchers, the device was tested in laboratory conditions using artificial dust, with encouraging results. The technology could potentially be used in enclosed spaces in areas affected by high levels of dust, including mining zones, highways, construction sites, and other dusty environments.
The technology has also received a patent in India. The idea emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when N95 masks became an important part of personal protection but also generated huge amounts of waste after use.
The researchers looked at whether the filter material in discarded masks could be given a second use. N95 filter material is designed to trap airborne particles, which makes it potentially suitable for air filtration beyond its original use in masks.
The researchers began experimenting with used N95 masks, extracting the filter material and incorporating it into a simple air-cleaning system. The air cleaner has a metal body with a suction fan that draws room air into the device. The air passes through a filter frame, where dust particles are trapped before filtered air is released.
Instead of replacing the entire device when the filter becomes dirty, users can remove and clean the filter before reusing it. The researchers said the design was developed with low cost, simple maintenance, and reusability in mind.
The system is not limited to filter material recovered from used N95 masks. Commercially available N95 filter material can also be used, while other materials capable of trapping dust and fine particles may also be suitable.
The patent documentation also mentions the potential use of N99 and N100 filter materials. The researchers have incorporated a disinfection process for used N95 masks before their filter material is reused. The masks are disinfected in hot water and then dried before the filter material is incorporated into the device.
The researchers believe the technology could be useful in locations where dust levels are high, including mining areas, open-cast mines, construction sites, highways and areas with heavy vehicle movement.
The technology could have relevance in Dhanbad, where mining, blasting, coal transportation, and heavy vehicle movement can contribute to dust in surrounding areas. Apart from that, industrial areas and cities where construction, road traffic, and other activities contribute to airborne particles could also potentially use the technology for indoor air filtration.
The prototype does not include an air-quality monitoring meter, as adding one would increase its cost. The researchers have instead focused on keeping the device affordable and simple to operate.
During testing, the device was operated for periods ranging from around 30 minutes to an hour, or as required, to assess reductions in dust levels. The researchers clarified that the device is not intended to make a room completely pollution-free. Its purpose is to filter dust and fine particles from indoor air.
The IIT (ISM) technology has received an Indian patent. The patent number is 508409, while the application number is 202131012695. The application was filed on May 24, 2021, and the patent has a term of 20 years.
The patent covers the device, filter frame, suction fan, filter arrangement, and the process of reusing filter material from N95 masks. The device is currently at the prototype stage and has not been commercially launched.
Read More: