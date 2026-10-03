ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Dhanbad Develops Air Cleaner Using Waste N95 Filters

Dhanbad: N95 masks were widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect against infection. However, large numbers of used masks were eventually discarded as waste. Researchers at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad have now explored a way to repurpose the filter material from discarded N95 masks to clean indoor air.

The researchers developed an ambient air cleaner that uses N95 filter material to trap dust and fine particles from the air. The prototype, developed at a cost of around Rs 1,500, consists of a suction fan and filter material. One of its key features is the ability to reuse filter material obtained from old N95 masks.

The filter can be removed, cleaned, and reused, reducing the need to replace the entire device. The technology was developed by Professor Pankaj Kumar Jain and Professor Kaushal Ravi of the Department of Fuel, Minerals and Metallurgical Engineering at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

According to the researchers, the device was tested in laboratory conditions using artificial dust, with encouraging results. The technology could potentially be used in enclosed spaces in areas affected by high levels of dust, including mining zones, highways, construction sites, and other dusty environments.

The technology has also received a patent in India. The idea emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when N95 masks became an important part of personal protection but also generated huge amounts of waste after use.

The researchers looked at whether the filter material in discarded masks could be given a second use. N95 filter material is designed to trap airborne particles, which makes it potentially suitable for air filtration beyond its original use in masks.

The researchers began experimenting with used N95 masks, extracting the filter material and incorporating it into a simple air-cleaning system. The air cleaner has a metal body with a suction fan that draws room air into the device. The air passes through a filter frame, where dust particles are trapped before filtered air is released.

Instead of replacing the entire device when the filter becomes dirty, users can remove and clean the filter before reusing it. The researchers said the design was developed with low cost, simple maintenance, and reusability in mind.