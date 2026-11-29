IIT Delhi Researchers Develop Open-Access Climate Dataset To Aid Agriculture And Water Planning
Researchers said agricultural scientists can use it to assess the suitability of crops for different regions based on their specific climatic conditions.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have developed a high-resolution national dataset, comprising 19 bioclimatic variables. According to them, this will enable a more detailed study of temperature, rainfall, and climate-related conditions across different regions of the country.
The dataset has been made available via open access, meaning anyone can view and download it online. The researchers said it will prove valuable for planning in sectors such as agriculture, biodiversity, environmental conservation, and water resource management.
Dataset based on 19 bioclimatic variables
The IIT Delhi researchers said this dataset includes data such as the annual mean temperature, the diurnal temperature range (the difference between day and night temperatures), details regarding the wettest and driest months, and the distribution of annual precipitation. Based on these variables, scientists will be able to understand how the climate of a specific region influences its local flora, fauna, and the entire ecosystem. This will facilitate the study of the relationship between biodiversity and climate across various regions.
Assistance in planning for agriculture and water resources
The utility of this dataset extends beyond climate research alone. Agricultural scientists can use it to assess the suitability of crops for different regions based on their specific climatic conditions. Meanwhile, hydrologists will be able to gain insights into the relationships between river flow, groundwater recharge, and climate. Furthermore, this dataset could prove highly beneficial for biodiversity conservation, ecosystem management, and the assessment of the impacts of climate change.
Lack of Indian Regional Specifics in Existing Global Datasets
Until now, many research studies concerning India’s geographical regions have relied on global datasets such as NASA’s MERRAclim and the University of California’s WorldClim. However, these datasets incorporate only limited data from India’s own meteorological observation networks. According to researchers, India’s geographical landscape and climatic conditions are highly diverse; consequently, existing global datasets fail to capture the local climatic and geographical nuances of the country’s various regions with sufficient precision. To address this gap, a team from IIT Delhi has developed a new dataset.
Climate Data at a 10-Kilometre Resolution
This dataset covers the entirety of India at a spatial resolution of approximately 10 kilometres, enabling a more detailed and granular assessment of climatic conditions across different parts of the country. The researchers have made the dataset available via an open-access, web-based dashboard on Google Earth Engine, allowing users to view and download the 'Indian Precipitation Ensemble Climatology' (IPEDClim) dataset.
The study by the IIT Delhi researchers has been published in the journal Environmental Research: Climate. Titled "IPEDClim: A High-Resolution Dataset of Bioclimatic Variables for Ecological and Hydrological Applications in India," the project received financial support from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. This dataset is expected to be a valuable resource for research and studies related to ecology, agriculture, and the environment across the country.
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