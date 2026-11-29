ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Delhi Researchers Develop Open-Access Climate Dataset To Aid Agriculture And Water Planning

New Delhi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have developed a high-resolution national dataset, comprising 19 bioclimatic variables. According to them, this will enable a more detailed study of temperature, rainfall, and climate-related conditions across different regions of the country.

The dataset has been made available via open access, meaning anyone can view and download it online. The researchers said it will prove valuable for planning in sectors such as agriculture, biodiversity, environmental conservation, and water resource management.

Dataset based on 19 bioclimatic variables

The IIT Delhi researchers said this dataset includes data such as the annual mean temperature, the diurnal temperature range (the difference between day and night temperatures), details regarding the wettest and driest months, and the distribution of annual precipitation. Based on these variables, scientists will be able to understand how the climate of a specific region influences its local flora, fauna, and the entire ecosystem. This will facilitate the study of the relationship between biodiversity and climate across various regions.

Assistance in planning for agriculture and water resources

The utility of this dataset extends beyond climate research alone. Agricultural scientists can use it to assess the suitability of crops for different regions based on their specific climatic conditions. Meanwhile, hydrologists will be able to gain insights into the relationships between river flow, groundwater recharge, and climate. Furthermore, this dataset could prove highly beneficial for biodiversity conservation, ecosystem management, and the assessment of the impacts of climate change.