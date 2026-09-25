IIT Delhi Researchers Build India's First Indigenous Micro GPU
IIT Delhi researchers have designed India's first working indigenous micro-GPU, aiming to reduce import dependence and support affordable embedded display systems.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Electrical Engineering Department have designed the country's first working, demonstrable indigenous micro-Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). This marks a significant step towards reducing India's dependence on imported GPUs.
Graphics Processing Units are widely used in modern hardware, including AI and machine learning systems, but until now, India has imported all such chips.
The researchers say this is the first working micro-GPU of its kind designed and demonstrated by an Indian university. The new architecture is expected to support indigenous graphics and display-processing systems for embedded applications.
Who all were involved in the project?
The project was led by M.Tech students Nammi Akash and M. Ravi Teja under the guidance of Professor Jayadeva and Professor Kaushik Saha from IIT Delhi's Electrical Engineering Department.
Applications of the GPU
The team successfully demonstrated programmable graphics rendering using a custom floating-point GPU engine implemented entirely in Register Transfer Language (RTL) and mapped to a Spartan-7 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) platform.
The hardware design is a scalable, programmable graphics processor suited to a wide range of applications, including industrial control displays, low-cost human-machine interfaces, e-rickshaw dashboard navigation systems, inland water navigation terminals for small fishing boats, educational e-book readers, and other affordable embedded visualisation systems. The architecture can potentially be adapted for use in silicon-based ASIC chips or other programmable hardware platforms such as FPGAs.
#IITDelhi Researchers Develop First Indigenously Designed Micro-Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)— IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) September 24, 2026
The #microGPU architecture developed by IIT Delhi researchers will enable indigenous graphics and display-processing systems for embedded applications.
The project, led by… pic.twitter.com/WlEiOwJ7U6
In a joint statement, Akash and Teja said their aim was to build a compact yet genuinely programmable graphics-processing system suitable for FPGA implementation, with future potential for ASIC development. They expressed hope that such indigenous hardware could support affordable digital-access platforms and help bridge the digital divide. They also thanked IIT Delhi for providing the academic environment and technical resources needed to complete the project.
Working on a new GPU architecture
The team is now working towards developing an 8- to 16-core vector-style graphics processor architecture, supported by an optimised compiler and graphics software toolchain. They also plan to eventually move towards a proof of concept design using a 65nm ASIC manufacturing process. According to the researchers, mature semiconductor process nodes such as 65nm could make indigenous graphics chips both economically viable and practically useful for embedded system applications.
Professor Jayadeva noted that the project highlights the educational and research value of indigenous programmable graphics hardware in building affordable, socially useful computing platforms, adding that several technical innovations were required to successfully implement the design on a standard FPGA board.
Professor Kaushik Saha added that the project encourages students to bring together arithmetic hardware design, programmable architecture, compiler development, and embedded systems thinking within a single framework, while also addressing broader challenges around technology accessibility in society.
The team has confirmed that it now plans to seek funding to support further ASIC development, system integration, and eventual commercialisation of the technology.