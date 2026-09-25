ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Delhi Researchers Build India's First Indigenous Micro GPU

Hyderabad: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Electrical Engineering Department have designed the country's first working, demonstrable indigenous micro-Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). This marks a significant step towards reducing India's dependence on imported GPUs.

Graphics Processing Units are widely used in modern hardware, including AI and machine learning systems, but until now, India has imported all such chips.

The researchers say this is the first working micro-GPU of its kind designed and demonstrated by an Indian university. The new architecture is expected to support indigenous graphics and display-processing systems for embedded applications.

Who all were involved in the project?

The project was led by M.Tech students Nammi Akash and M. Ravi Teja under the guidance of Professor Jayadeva and Professor Kaushik Saha from IIT Delhi's Electrical Engineering Department.

IIT Delhi researchers Prof. Jayadeva, M.Tech student Nammi Akash, Prof. Kaushik Saha (from left to right) (Image Credit: IIT Delhi)

Applications of the GPU