IIT Delhi Focuses On AI And Quantum Tech; Establishes Dedicated AI School For Future Readiness
IIT Delhi Director said that the institute has been focussing on AI and quantum technology research to make computing secure.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in India, IIT Delhi established a dedicated AI school to focus on innovative programmes and enhance its research in the country.
Director of the institute Prof Rangan Banerjee said that they were working extensively in the fields of both AI and quantum technology to make computing secure and streamlined. “Research is currently underway on quantum materials, quantum communication, and quantum devices. New technologies and research in these areas are essential to making computing secure and more efficient in the era of AI and quantum technology,” he said.
Prof. Banerjee noted that IIT Delhi is part of the National Quantum Mission, under which research is being conducted across various institutions to advance quantum technology in the country.
The IIT Director noted that the dedicated AI school drives research and education in the field as the institute aims to conduct large-scale research into the various facets of AI rather than simply teaching it as a single subject.
“With AI being rapidly adopted across sectors such as computing, education, healthcare, industry, and communication, the demand for experts in this field is rising. IIT Delhi's AI school is working to advance research and education with this specific need in mind,” he added.
Prof Banerjee said that technology in the AI sector was constantly evolving, with new models, methods, and applications emerging frequently. “Continuous research is vital for institutions, and our institute is actively enhancing its research capabilities in this direction,” Prof. Banerjee said.
According to him, the dedicated AI school will also provide students with greater opportunities for study and research in this field.
IIT Delhi is also developing new academic programmes, through which students will have the opportunity to learn about AI technology and conduct research in the field. The objective is to prepare students for future technological needs,” he said.
Prof. Banerjee said that IIT Delhi hosts a hub dedicated to quantum materials. Research is being conducted here on the materials used in quantum technology and other related aspects. “Advancing quantum technology will require new types of materials and equipment; consequently, research into quantum materials is considered crucial for future technology. IIT Delhi's hub is fostering research in this direction.”
IIT Delhi is also actively involved in the field of quantum communication amid the digital tech boom, which ensures the security of data and information. Prof. Banerjee said quantum technology could play a vital role in establishing secure communication systems for the future, and the institute is exploring possibilities in this area.
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