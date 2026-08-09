ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Delhi Focuses On AI And Quantum Tech; Establishes Dedicated AI School For Future Readiness

New Delhi: Amid the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in India, IIT Delhi established a dedicated AI school to focus on innovative programmes and enhance its research in the country.

Director of the institute Prof Rangan Banerjee said that they were working extensively in the fields of both AI and quantum technology to make computing secure and streamlined. “Research is currently underway on quantum materials, quantum communication, and quantum devices. New technologies and research in these areas are essential to making computing secure and more efficient in the era of AI and quantum technology,” he said.

Prof. Banerjee noted that IIT Delhi is part of the National Quantum Mission, under which research is being conducted across various institutions to advance quantum technology in the country.

The IIT Director noted that the dedicated AI school drives research and education in the field as the institute aims to conduct large-scale research into the various facets of AI rather than simply teaching it as a single subject.