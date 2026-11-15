ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Delhi Develops Anti-Mine Boots For Soldiers Facing Landmine Threats

New Delhi: Many limbs are lost across the world while negotiating landmines. In a bid to overcome this challenge, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has come up with a technological intervention in the form of specialised anti-mine boots. These boots will protect the feet of the soldiers from damage caused by landmines. The boots are designed to create a unique protective layer from the combination of several materials.

Vivek of IIT Delhi disclosed, “Samples of these boots have been tested at Defence Research and Development Organization’s (DRDO) Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh. The technology is currently in the development stage. Their current manufacturing cost is approximately Rs 10,000. The team aims to deliver them to the Indian Army within the next two to three years, provided adequate funding is secured.”

Landmines are a big threat

Landmines are amongst the biggest challenges faced by the soldiers serving at the borders and in conflict zones. They always face the threat of stepping on landmines and sustaining serious injuries that can also end in fatalities. Such accidents often result in making the soldiers incapable of continuing their military service.

IIT Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Vivek explained that the anti-mine boots have been developed with the primary purpose of protecting the feet of the soldiers and providing them protection in hazardous areas.

The uniqueness of these boots lies in the materials used. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethene, ceramic honeycomb, aluminium foam, Kevlar and Kevlar felt have been used in their manufacturing.

Vivek said, “These boots are made on the concept of a ‘sacrificial layer’, meaning that in the event of a serious impact, the outer protective layer of the boot itself may be damaged, but its purpose is to protect the soldier's foot. This boot has been designed to minimize the impact of the damage to the soldier's foot.”

He explained that landmines fall into two main categories of anti-personnel mines, which pose a threat to infantry and anti-tank mines designed to target tanks and heavy military vehicles. These boots have been designed to protect against anti-personnel mines.

Despite testing in the DRDO lab, their approval for military use is still pending. The Indian Army will conduct separate tests according to its established standards and protocols and then take a decision on their use and procurement.