ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Bombay Alumnus Devendra Singh Chaplot Joins Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI To Build Superintelligence

Hyderabad: Indian artificial intelligence researcher Devendra Singh Chaplot has announced he is joining SpaceX and xAI, both led by Elon Musk, to work on an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)development. He shared the news on his X handle by sharing a post with a photograph of Devendra with Musk and stating his intention to help "build superintelligence." At SpaceX and xAI, Devendra is expected to bridge SpaceX's expertise in rocketry and robotics with xAI's large-scale AI models, working towards what has been described as unified physical-digital intelligence. So, let's know about Devendra Singh Chaplot.

Academic Background

Chaplot is an IIT-Bombay alumnus, where he graduated in 2014 with a first-class degree in Computer Science and Engineering, achieving a core GPA of 9.51 out of 10. He went on to complete a Master's in Language Technology at Carnegie Mellon University, followed by a PhD in Machine Learning, also at Carnegie Mellon, completed in 2020.