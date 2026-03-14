IIT Bombay Alumnus Devendra Singh Chaplot Joins Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI To Build Superintelligence
Indian AI researcher Devendra Singh Chaplot joins SpaceX and xAI to work directly with Elon Musk on advanced artificial intelligence and superintelligence projects.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian artificial intelligence researcher Devendra Singh Chaplot has announced he is joining SpaceX and xAI, both led by Elon Musk, to work on an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)development. He shared the news on his X handle by sharing a post with a photograph of Devendra with Musk and stating his intention to help "build superintelligence." At SpaceX and xAI, Devendra is expected to bridge SpaceX's expertise in rocketry and robotics with xAI's large-scale AI models, working towards what has been described as unified physical-digital intelligence. So, let's know about Devendra Singh Chaplot.
Academic Background
Chaplot is an IIT-Bombay alumnus, where he graduated in 2014 with a first-class degree in Computer Science and Engineering, achieving a core GPA of 9.51 out of 10. He went on to complete a Master's in Language Technology at Carnegie Mellon University, followed by a PhD in Machine Learning, also at Carnegie Mellon, completed in 2020.
Welcome to @xAI! https://t.co/5tAdHPJmfx— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2026
Early career
Before joining Musk's companies, Chaplot was a research scientist at Mistral AI in Paris, where he was part of the founding team and contributed to training flagship models including Mistral 7B, Mixtral 8x7B, and Mistral Large. He also led the multimodal research team responsible for Pixtral 12B and Pixtral Large. He spent two years as a research scientist at Facebook AI Research (FAIR) before working at Mistral, where he worked at the intersection of machine learning, computer vision, and robotics. He also held research roles at Apple and Samsung Electronics earlier in his career.
Award-Winning Research
Chaplot's work has earned wide recognition across the AI research community. His achievements include winning the NeurIPS 2022 Habitat Rearrangement Challenge, the CVPR 2020 ObjectNav Challenge, and the CVPR 2019 AI-Habitat Navigation Challenge. He has also received the Facebook Graduate Fellowship and a Best Paper Award at the CVPR 2018 Deep Learning for Visual SLAM Workshop, among numerous other accolades. He ranked 25th across India in the IIT-JEE 2010 entrance examination, sitting amongst approximately 500,000 candidates.
List of Awards and achievements