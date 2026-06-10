ETV Bharat / technology

IIT Bhubaneswar Researchers Develop Portable Device For Rapid Arsenic Detection In Drinking Water

Bhubaneswar: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) have developed an affordable, sensitive and field-deployable solution for detecting arsenic contamination in drinking water. High levels of arsenic in potable water have been a major concern in many parts of India and abroad.

The research team of the School of Electrical and Computer Sciences (SECS) has developed a compact, handheld arsenic detection device, named ArsenSafe, through Nano Semic Pvt. Ltd., a startup incubated at the Research and Entrepreneurship Park of IIT Bhubaneswar.

“Access to safe drinking water remains a critical challenge in many regions affected by arsenic contamination. Our objective was to develop a technology that is not only highly sensitive but also affordable and easy to deploy in the field,” said Dr Sayan Dey, a faculty member of IIT- BBS.

The device can give faster results during on-site testing by detecting accurate arsenic amounts in water at a lower cost without requiring any laboratory infrastructure or chemical reagents, said Dey. “ArsenSafe has the potential to bridge the gap between laboratory-based testing and real-time water quality assessment, enabling quicker decision-making and preventive action,” he added.

The device is based on reduced graphene oxide (rGO) sensing technology and can be operated with minimal training, making it suitable for use by government agencies, public health departments, environmental monitoring organisations, water treatment providers, industries, non-governmental organisations and individual consumers, the IIT research team informed.

According to the researchers, the current prototype has attained a high Technology Readiness Level (TRL) and has already been tested on water samples collected from the IIT Bhubaneswar campus and surrounding areas.

The findings of the research team, comprising Dr Sayan Dey, Arijit Pattra, Bathula Sathwik and Dr Himanshu P Padole, were published in the latest edition of the journal 'Environmental Science: Nano' of the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). The study described a new sensor based on reduced graphene oxide (rGO) that can detect very low levels of arsenic in drinking water, in line with the safety standards set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"The study combined nanotechnology and machine learning to enhance the sensitivity and reliability of arsenic detection. This would play a big role in improving human health protection and environmental monitoring," said Dr Himanshu P. Padole, another faculty member of the institute.

Recognising the importance of the work, the Editorial Board of Environmental Science: Nano has invited the research article to be featured in its special themed collection on “Nanosensing”, said IIT-BBS sources.