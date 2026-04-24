IIT BHU Researchers Working On 'Battery Aadhaar' To Track EV Battery Life
Researchers at IIT BHU are developing a digital identification system called Battery Aadhaar, assigning each EV battery a unique 21-character number to track its lifecycle.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Varanasi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT BHU), are developing a digital identification system for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, 'Battery Aadhaar'. They are designed to track the complete lifecycle of each battery from manufacture to recycling. Under a new Government of India scheme, every battery pack will be assigned a unique 21-character Aadhaar number, giving it a distinct digital identity. The initiative aims to ensure traceability, safety, and sustainability across the EV battery ecosystem.
Professor RK Singh, Head of the Department of Electronic Engineering at IIT BHU, described Battery Aadhaar as a significant development. "The complete data from the production of the battery to its re-birth will be available," he said, adding that the system will function much like India's existing Aadhaar identification framework — providing a comprehensive biography of each battery unit.
Prof. Singh said that if an EV's battery becomes unusable, then it can be utilised to power some other electric products that require less power. For this, Battery Aadhaar will play a vital role by providing battery life data. He said that the new digital identification system for EVs will work like an Aadhaar card, as the name is taken from the initially launched ‘Aadhaar card’, meaning it will provide the complete details of an EV’s battery pack.
Unlike conventional manufacturer documentation, which records basic specifications such as life cycle duration and temperature tolerance at the point of production, Battery Aadhaar will update a battery's data dynamically throughout its period of use. This means users and operators can monitor real-time metrics, including the remaining useful life and the current state of health of any given battery.
The system also introduces the concept of a "second life" for batteries. Once a battery becomes unsuitable for powering an electric vehicle, its stored data can be used to assess whether it remains viable for lower-power applications, reducing waste and extending overall utility.
Battery Aadhaar operates as a one-way digital identification technology built on QR code infrastructure, making it accessible via smartphone. The platform is intended to provide full transparency across the battery supply chain, from manufacturing and active use through to end-of-life recycling.