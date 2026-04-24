ETV Bharat / technology

IIT BHU Researchers Working On 'Battery Aadhaar' To Track EV Battery Life

Varanasi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT BHU), are developing a digital identification system for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, 'Battery Aadhaar'. They are designed to track the complete lifecycle of each battery from manufacture to recycling. Under a new Government of India scheme, every battery pack will be assigned a unique 21-character Aadhaar number, giving it a distinct digital identity. The initiative aims to ensure traceability, safety, and sustainability across the EV battery ecosystem.

Professor RK Singh, Head of the Department of Electronic Engineering at IIT BHU, described Battery Aadhaar as a significant development. "The complete data from the production of the battery to its re-birth will be available," he said, adding that the system will function much like India's existing Aadhaar identification framework — providing a comprehensive biography of each battery unit.

IIT BHU Researchers Develop Battery Aadhaar (Video Credit: ETV Bharat)

Prof. Singh said that if an EV's battery becomes unusable, then it can be utilised to power some other electric products that require less power. For this, Battery Aadhaar will play a vital role by providing battery life data. He said that the new digital identification system for EVs will work like an Aadhaar card, as the name is taken from the initially launched ‘Aadhaar card’, meaning it will provide the complete details of an EV’s battery pack.