ETV Bharat / technology

Building India's Next-Gen Chip Workforce: Inside IISc's New Semiconductor Training Centre For Tribal Students

Bengaluru: India is making significant investments in building a robust semiconductor ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on domestic manufacturing, research, and workforce development. Recognising the critical role of semiconductors in powering sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, automotive, defence, artificial intelligence, consumer electronics, and advanced computing, the country is also prioritising initiatives to build a skilled workforce.

As part of these efforts, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, today (June 3) inaugurated the Semiconductor Training Fabrication (Fab) Facility at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, through virtual mode from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram and Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey were also present at the inauguration.

"The Fab Facility will strengthen the skills of students and encourage them to pursue opportunities in the field,” the President said during the inauguration.

The 3200 sq. ft. Semiconductor Training Fab Facility at CeNSE has been established with support from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, to strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem through hands-on training, skilling, and capacity building in semiconductor fabrication and microelectronics.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Semiconductor Training Fabrication Facility at IISc, Bengaluru via video conferencing, on June 3 (IISc)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Prof. Sushobhan Avasthi, Associate Professor at CeNSE, IISc, and Principal Investigator of the Semiconductor Fabrication and Characterisation Training Programme for students from tribal communities, spoke in detail about the vision behind establishing the semiconductor training fab facility, its future roadmap, and its potential impact on skill development and research.

“The facility aims to address multiple challenges facing India’s semiconductor ecosystem. The semiconductor sector urgently requires a skilled workforce in the tens of thousands, but only a few institutions in the country currently have the expensive infrastructure needed for such training,” Prof. Avasthi said. "The facility, he added, is designed to provide not only IISc students but also students from across the ecosystem with real hands-on training experience."

He emphasised that semiconductor manufacturing is fundamentally hands-on and goes beyond chip design and simulations. “It involves working with real machines, materials, chemicals and mechanical systems. That kind of familiarity can only come through practical exposure,” he noted.

Prof. Shankar Kumar Selvaraja, Associate Chair, CeNSE, IISc, and Principal Investigator of the Semiconductor Fabrication and Characterisation Training Programme, gives a tour of the training facility to Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science (ETV Bharat/ Anubha Jain)

Prof. Avasthi also highlighted the need to improve access for students from underprivileged and tribal communities, who remain underrepresented in deep-tech research and higher education. “There are very few tribal students applying to our PhD programmes or entering academia. We wanted to change that narrative through a dedicated initiative focused on this demographic,” he said, adding that support from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs made the facility possible, though it will also support broader training programmes.

Addressing India’s Semiconductor Workforce Gap

By providing practical exposure to semiconductor processes, tools, and cleanroom practices, the facility aims to develop industry-ready talent for the country’s rapidly growing semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector. The initiative also promotes inclusive technology education by extending access to students from tribal and other underserved communities.

Students participate in a one-week on-campus training program under the Advanced Training Program supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, gaining hands-on experience in operating a range of semiconductor fabrication and testing equipment. (ETV Bharat/ Anubha Jain)

Notably, CeNSE has over 15 years of experience operating semiconductor research infrastructure, including a 10,000-square-foot cleanroom facility supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Education, and various R&D projects. To establish the new training fab, the team leveraged funding from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs while also repurposing equipment and infrastructure from existing research projects, reducing costs and accelerating deployment.

While the facility is primarily dedicated to training students from tribal communities, it will also support programmes for Scheduled Caste students, postgraduate researchers, and industry professionals. The three-year programme, which runs until March 2027, has committed to training 1,500 students through online modules and around 600 students through in-person semiconductor training. Over the past two to three years, CeNSE has trained nearly 4,000 students through various skilling initiatives, a number it expects to double over the next five years with the support of the new training facility.