Building India's Next-Gen Chip Workforce: Inside IISc's New Semiconductor Training Centre For Tribal Students
Backed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the facility delivers advanced semiconductor training and inclusive skilling for tribal and underserved students, supporting India’s chip ambitions.
By Anubha Jain
Published : June 3, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Bengaluru: India is making significant investments in building a robust semiconductor ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on domestic manufacturing, research, and workforce development. Recognising the critical role of semiconductors in powering sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, automotive, defence, artificial intelligence, consumer electronics, and advanced computing, the country is also prioritising initiatives to build a skilled workforce.
As part of these efforts, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, today (June 3) inaugurated the Semiconductor Training Fabrication (Fab) Facility at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, through virtual mode from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram and Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey were also present at the inauguration.
"The Fab Facility will strengthen the skills of students and encourage them to pursue opportunities in the field,” the President said during the inauguration.
The 3200 sq. ft. Semiconductor Training Fab Facility at CeNSE has been established with support from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, to strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem through hands-on training, skilling, and capacity building in semiconductor fabrication and microelectronics.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Prof. Sushobhan Avasthi, Associate Professor at CeNSE, IISc, and Principal Investigator of the Semiconductor Fabrication and Characterisation Training Programme for students from tribal communities, spoke in detail about the vision behind establishing the semiconductor training fab facility, its future roadmap, and its potential impact on skill development and research.
“The facility aims to address multiple challenges facing India’s semiconductor ecosystem. The semiconductor sector urgently requires a skilled workforce in the tens of thousands, but only a few institutions in the country currently have the expensive infrastructure needed for such training,” Prof. Avasthi said. "The facility, he added, is designed to provide not only IISc students but also students from across the ecosystem with real hands-on training experience."
He emphasised that semiconductor manufacturing is fundamentally hands-on and goes beyond chip design and simulations. “It involves working with real machines, materials, chemicals and mechanical systems. That kind of familiarity can only come through practical exposure,” he noted.
Prof. Avasthi also highlighted the need to improve access for students from underprivileged and tribal communities, who remain underrepresented in deep-tech research and higher education. “There are very few tribal students applying to our PhD programmes or entering academia. We wanted to change that narrative through a dedicated initiative focused on this demographic,” he said, adding that support from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs made the facility possible, though it will also support broader training programmes.
Addressing India’s Semiconductor Workforce Gap
By providing practical exposure to semiconductor processes, tools, and cleanroom practices, the facility aims to develop industry-ready talent for the country’s rapidly growing semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector. The initiative also promotes inclusive technology education by extending access to students from tribal and other underserved communities.
Notably, CeNSE has over 15 years of experience operating semiconductor research infrastructure, including a 10,000-square-foot cleanroom facility supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Education, and various R&D projects. To establish the new training fab, the team leveraged funding from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs while also repurposing equipment and infrastructure from existing research projects, reducing costs and accelerating deployment.
While the facility is primarily dedicated to training students from tribal communities, it will also support programmes for Scheduled Caste students, postgraduate researchers, and industry professionals. The three-year programme, which runs until March 2027, has committed to training 1,500 students through online modules and around 600 students through in-person semiconductor training. Over the past two to three years, CeNSE has trained nearly 4,000 students through various skilling initiatives, a number it expects to double over the next five years with the support of the new training facility.
|Primary Audience
|Students from tribal communities
|Additional Beneficiaries
|Scheduled Caste students, postgraduate researchers, industry professionals
|Programme Duration
|Three years, until March 2027
|Training Commitment
|1,500 students via online modules; ~600 students via in‑person training
|Past Achievements
|Nearly 4,000 students trained in the last 2–3 years
|Future Goal
|Double the number of trained students over the next five years with support from the new facility
Scaling Up Operations
Talking about the timeline for scaling up operations, Prof. Avasthi said the facility is already functional, though it will take some time to become fully operational. The first batch of trainees is scheduled to begin in July 2026.
“The training programme will have both online and in-person components. The project has been running for the past one-and-a-half years, during which the online training component has already been underway, and some in-person sessions have also been conducted. With the new facility in place, we will now be able to significantly expand our hands-on, in-person training programmes,” he said.
Training First, Research Second
Responding to whether the facility will also support research, or is it strictly focused on training and skill development in semiconductor fabrication, Prof. Avasthi said, "CeNSE has historically operated a 10,000-square-foot cleanroom facility primarily dedicated to research and development. While it supported some training activities, capacity was limited because research remained its core function. We run the R&D Facility with over 100 staff members."
|Scaling Up Operations
|Facility already functional but not fully operational; first batch of trainees begins July 2026.
|Training Components
|Online and in‑person modules; online training has been running for 1.5 years; some in‑person sessions already conducted; new facility expands hands‑on training.
|Training vs Research
|New facility prioritises training, with research as secondary.
|Training Model
|Initial 2.5‑week online training with lectures, study material, tests, and project; top performers invited for in‑person training.
“The new facility is designed with training as its primary objective, while research and development will be secondary. This will significantly expand our ability to provide hands-on semiconductor training to a much larger number of trainees,” he added.
Selection Process and Training Model
Explaining the selection process, Prof. Avasthi explained that the programme is widely publicised through social media, following which interested students apply online and self-identify their backgrounds. The training is fully funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, with eligibility verified through standard certificate checks.
Selected candidates first undergo a two-and-a-half-week online training programme conducted through virtual sessions. Participants are assessed through recorded lectures, study material, tests, and a small project. Based on their performance, a select group is invited for hands-on, in-person training.
These are short-term skill-development workshops and not part of IISc’s formal degree programmes, such as Master's or PhD courses. “The students are not enrolled as IISc students; they participate in specialised training workshops conducted by IISc,” he said.
Building Industry-Ready Talent
Highlighting the impact this facility will have on building India’s semiconductor talent pipeline and supporting the growth of the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, the professor noted that the programme equips students with industry-relevant semiconductor skills through a National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) certified curriculum developed under the Skill India Mission and reviewed by industry experts. The training framework has already been validated through its use in IISc’s R&D facilities and industry programmes.
“We know the curriculum works because it is used to train our students, research staff, and even industry professionals,” he said, noting that IISc had trained the first batch of 136 graduate engineer trainees of Tata Electronics in 2024.
|Curriculum & Certification
|NSQF‑certified curriculum under Skill India Mission, reviewed by industry experts; validated through IISc’s R&D facilities and industry programmes.
|Industry Validation
|Used to train IISc students, research staff, industry professionals; first batch of 136 Tata Electronics graduate engineer trainees trained in 2024.
|Career Awareness
|Emphasis on semiconductor fabrication as a viable career path; aims to shift focus from software/IT to deep‑tech and semiconductor industries.
|Programme Achievements
|Since inception: 1,400+ Scheduled Tribe participants trained, 48,000+ hours of specialised training delivered, 1,000+ NSQF certifications awarded.
|Nationwide Reach
|Engaged participants from 30+ States/UTs and 273+ institutions, including IITs, NITs, universities, and colleges.
Beyond technical skills, he emphasised the need to build awareness about semiconductor fabrication as a viable and rewarding career path. “For years, the dominant narrative has been software and IT. While that has served India well, the country now needs alternative growth engines like semiconductor manufacturing and deep-tech industries,” he said.
The facility builds upon the semiconductor skilling programme, and since its inception, the programme has trained more than 1,400 participants from Scheduled Tribe communities, delivered over 48,000 hours of specialised semiconductor training, and awarded more than 1,000 NSQF certifications. The initiative has achieved nationwide reach, engaging participants from over 30 States and Union Territories and more than 273 institutions, including IITs, NITs, universities, and colleges.
Industry Linkages and Future Opportunities
On industry engagement, Prof. Avasthi noted that IISc already collaborates with companies through curriculum development and workforce training initiatives. The institute has partnerships with industry leaders such as Lam Research and has trained employees for semiconductor companies. While formal placement linkages are still evolving, IISc shares alumni information with industry partners and expects employment opportunities to grow as India’s semiconductor ecosystem expands over the coming years.
He also acknowledged the crucial support of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in establishing the programme. He emphasised that the initiative builds on more than a decade of sustained investment by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Education.
“The curriculum, infrastructure, equipment and expertise are the result of long-term commitment and capacity-building since 2011. That foundation has enabled us to respond quickly to the needs of India’s growing semiconductor mission,” the professor concluded.