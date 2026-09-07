ETV Bharat / technology

IISc Bengaluru Develops More Effective Method To Extract Uranium From Seawater

Kolkata/Bengaluru: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, have found a more effective way of extracting uranium from seawater. The method will also help in the removal of uranium from groundwater in a more effective manner.

"Developing efficient technologies to extract uranium from seawater could offer a promising long-term pathway toward securing a sustainable supply of nuclear fuel. At the same time, uranium contamination of groundwater is an important environmental and public health concern," the institute has said.

With land-based uranium deposits depleting fast, the focus is now on extracting uranium from seawater. As compared to about 7.5 million tonnes of uranium on land, seawater has about 4.5 billion tonnes of the vital material needed for nuclear power plants.

"Over the years, researchers have developed a wide range of materials for capturing uranium from aqueous environments and seawater, including porous organic polymers and functional nanomaterials. Many of these materials rely on strong chemical interactions between functional groups and uranyl ions to selectively capture uranium. However, achieving highly selective uranium separation in the chemically complex environment of seawater remains a major challenge due to the high concentrations of competing ions," the IISc has said.

"A recent study from the Department of Physics, IISc, presents a new approach to addressing this challenge. The team has shown that specially designed slipped covalent organic framework (COF) membranes can completely reject uranyl ions while allowing common seawater ions to pass through," it said.