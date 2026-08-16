ETV Bharat / technology

IIPR Scientists Develop New Technique To Boost Pulse Crop Production

IIPR Director G P Dixit says that their scientists have achieved success with this research. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: Here’s good news for farmers. Scientists at the Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR) in Kanpur have developed a new technique that can easily boost pulse crop production by 10 to 15 per cent. They have created a mixture of Rhizobium and phosphorus-solubilising bacteria (a type of beneficial bacteria) that can be used to treat seeds directly in the fields.

Rhizobium is a beneficial bacterium that captures nitrogen from the 79 per cent available in the atmosphere. It then forms nodules on the plant roots, promoting plant growth. Similarly, phosphorus-solubilising bacteria are known as PSB culture; these beneficial bacteria remain active in the soil and help meet the plant's phosphorus requirements.

"The combined presence of these two leads to tremendous plant growth and can easily increase crop yields by 10 to 15 per cent," says Dr Akhilesh Mishra, scientist, Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSA University).

This technique allows for seed treatment and sowing to be carried out simultaneously.

IIPR Director G P Dixit says that their scientists have achieved success with this research. Following the success, teams of IIPR scientists will visit 10 states across the country to demonstrate the practical application of this research on 10,000 acres of identified farmland in the presence of farmers. The 10 states are Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan.