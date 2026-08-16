IIPR Scientists Develop New Technique To Boost Pulse Crop Production
Rhizobium is beneficial bacterium that captures nitrogen from 79 pc available in atmosphere; it forms nodules on plant roots, promoting plant growth, reports Sameer Dixit.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Kanpur: Here’s good news for farmers. Scientists at the Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR) in Kanpur have developed a new technique that can easily boost pulse crop production by 10 to 15 per cent. They have created a mixture of Rhizobium and phosphorus-solubilising bacteria (a type of beneficial bacteria) that can be used to treat seeds directly in the fields.
Rhizobium is a beneficial bacterium that captures nitrogen from the 79 per cent available in the atmosphere. It then forms nodules on the plant roots, promoting plant growth. Similarly, phosphorus-solubilising bacteria are known as PSB culture; these beneficial bacteria remain active in the soil and help meet the plant's phosphorus requirements.
"The combined presence of these two leads to tremendous plant growth and can easily increase crop yields by 10 to 15 per cent," says Dr Akhilesh Mishra, scientist, Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSA University).
This technique allows for seed treatment and sowing to be carried out simultaneously.
IIPR Director G P Dixit says that their scientists have achieved success with this research. Following the success, teams of IIPR scientists will visit 10 states across the country to demonstrate the practical application of this research on 10,000 acres of identified farmland in the presence of farmers. The 10 states are Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan.
Seeds are simply mixed with the blend of Rhizobium and phosphorus-solubilizing bacteria. Once sown, they grow rapidly after coming into contact with the soil. Furthermore, the combination of Rhizobium and phosphorus replenishes soil nitrogen, minimising the need for farmers to use DAP fertilizer.
"Farmers had previously apprised the government of the fertilizer crisis. In response, scientists at our institute accelerated their research and developed this mixture. Farmers will not incur significant costs with this new technology," says Dixit.
To provide immediate relief to farmers, the team of scientists has decided to initiate the seed treatment process with Arhar (pigeon pea), Moong (green gram), and Urad (black gram). In the future, this method will also be applied to other Kharif crops, benefiting farmers across various types of cultivation.
It is hoped that these beneficial bacteria will prove to be a boon for the country's farmers. Scientists have been researching this technology for years and have now achieved this major breakthrough.
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