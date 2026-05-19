ETV Bharat / technology

IIIT Hyderabad Develops ‘Key Data Logger’ For Solar Power Monitoring

Hyderabad: Researchers and engineers at the ‘Smart City Living Lab’ of the International Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad have developed a software application called ‘Key Data Logger’ to monitor and improve the efficiency of solar power systems installed in homes and apartment complexes.

To test the software, a 500-kilowatt solar power plant was set up at the institute. Researchers said the system helped ensure that nearly 99 per cent of the energy generated through the solar panels was effectively utilised. The electricity produced is currently being used to operate motors supplying drinking water on the campus.

According to the developers, the software continuously monitors solar panel performance and temperature data in real time. It also estimates electricity generation during different weather conditions, including monsoon and winter seasons.

The system works by integrating sensors installed on solar units with a digital dashboard. If any solap panel generates lower-than-expected power, the software identifies the fault and displays the exact panel requiring inspection, enabling quick maintenance and repairs.