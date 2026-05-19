IIIT Hyderabad Develops ‘Key Data Logger’ For Solar Power Monitoring
IIIT Hyderabad’s Smart City Living Lab has developed the software to monitor and improve the performance of solar power systems.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Researchers and engineers at the ‘Smart City Living Lab’ of the International Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad have developed a software application called ‘Key Data Logger’ to monitor and improve the efficiency of solar power systems installed in homes and apartment complexes.
To test the software, a 500-kilowatt solar power plant was set up at the institute. Researchers said the system helped ensure that nearly 99 per cent of the energy generated through the solar panels was effectively utilised. The electricity produced is currently being used to operate motors supplying drinking water on the campus.
According to the developers, the software continuously monitors solar panel performance and temperature data in real time. It also estimates electricity generation during different weather conditions, including monsoon and winter seasons.
The system works by integrating sensors installed on solar units with a digital dashboard. If any solap panel generates lower-than-expected power, the software identifies the fault and displays the exact panel requiring inspection, enabling quick maintenance and repairs.
Researchers observed that nearly 80 per cent of those who have installed solar power units, the systems fail to perform as intended, primarily because they are not being maintained properly. They stated that the latest software offers a solution to such problems.
Anuradha Vattem, Chief Technology Architect at Smart City Living Lab, said, "If startups step forward, we will provide the technology."
"Amid the situation of West Asia, the use of alternative energy sources has become imperative. Setting up a ‘Logger’ system costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000, depending on its capacity. It is not feasible for us to manufacture these in large quantities within our lab. If startup companies come forward, we are prepared to provide them with the necessary technology. We also intend to provide training to these companies."
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