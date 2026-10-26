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iFixit Teardown May Have Found The Reason For iPhone Duo Screen Damage

Some users even reported iPhone Duo screen damage within hours of using the device.

iFixit teardown gives the iPhone Duo a 5/10 reparirability score, the highest for any foldable
iFixit teardown gives the iPhone Duo a 5/10 reparirability score, the highest for any foldable (iFixit)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 26, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Early buyers of the iPhone Duo are reporting issues with the foldable display, complaining about damage within days or, in some cases, within hours. All of the reported damages demonstrate a common pattern: A vertical line above the hinge and a horizontal line running to the right side of the fold.

While Apple has yet to comment on the issue, a teardown by iFixit has supposedly found the reason for the screen damage, and as many had already suspected, it is reportedly connected to the hinge mechanism.

iFixit teardown showcasing the hinge of the iPhone Duo
iFixit teardown showcasing the hinge of the iPhone Duo (iFixit)

What happened to iPhone Duo's screen?

Users on Reddit have been complaining about issues with their newly bought iPhone Duo. One user claimed that at some point, the hinge of the device felt unusually stiff. Pushing past the resistance made a popping sound, which seemed to emanate from the hinge.

Early buyers of iPhone Duo shared pictures of their device's screen damage
Early buyers of iPhone Duo shared pictures of their device's screen damage (Credits: Reddit | Top Left - scary_duck23, Bottom Left - Bitter_Offer7123, Right - Vishnu_RK)

For most users, the issue happened after a few days of usage. Meanwhile, others faced the issue within hours. One user even reported screen damage after just unfolding the device 3-4 times, before they could even finish setting up the device.

Here’s one of the broken screens, with iFixit's CT and hinge model overlaid
Here’s one of the broken screens, with iFixit's CT and hinge model overlaid (Left - iFixit | Right - Reddit user leftyhyzer16)

Considering the display replacement costs half the price of the device, not having the AppleCare+ plan could set users back by Rs 1.5 Lakh in India or $999 in the US. However, if Apple acknowledges the manufacturing defect, it could replace the device for early adopters without requiring accidental-damage coverage.

The possible reason for the damage

iFixit believes that the screen damage could be caused by pressure, a trapped particle, repeated bending, or a manufacturing defect. It also suggested that a wiring problem can cause the same effect, as the failure spot is near where the accordion cable (power and media transfer) passes by and where several edges meet, leading to a concentration of stress in the spot.

iFixit teardown gives the iPhone Duo a 5/10 reparirability score, the highest for any foldable
iFixit teardown gives the iPhone Duo a 5/10 reparirability score, the highest for any foldable (iFixit)

To identify the stress buildup, iFixit made a 3D hinge model from teardown footage, patents, and CT scans, and compared it with the reported damage locations. "The breaks cluster near the transition from the gap for the crossing flex cable to the central hinge support. The damage we’re seeing in photos isn’t right where the display cable passes through the hinge, but slightly lower, at a point where several edges meet and change how the thin display is supported as it bends," it said in a blog post.

iFixit's 3D model shows the Duo in its fully folded state, with the screen gently curved inside the hinge
iFixit's 3D model shows the Duo in its fully folded state, with the screen gently curved inside the hinge (iFixit)

While iFixit acknowledged the possibility of multiple culprits for the issue, it identified the screen's curved fold coming down onto the centre bar and creating a small stress hotspot near the reported break location. The image attached above showcases the display fold curve, and the image attached below visualises the stress spot.

Visualisation of the stress point where folded display comes into contact with centre bar
Visualisation of the stress point where folded display comes into contact with centre bar (iFixit)

iFixit teardown also showcased the points where the dust managed to seep inside the device, despite having an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Earlier, JerryRigEverything also found dust seeping inside the iPhone Duo through the hinge and hindering the fold-unfold mechanism.

iPhone Duo costs around Rs 3 lakh in India
iPhone Duo costs around Rs 3 lakh in India (Apple)

iFixit, however, also commended Apple for making the nano-texture matte film fairly easy to replace and for making lots of other choices that earn the iPhone Duo a comparatively better repairability score. iFixit scored the device 5 out of 10, which is far worse than a normal smartphone, but it is the highest-rated for any foldable smartphone the teardown platform tested.

The complete teardown video is embedded below:

ALSO READ: Apple Is Already Testing iPhone Duo 2 With Under-Display Face ID And Action Button

TAGGED:

IPHONE DUO
IPHONE DUO SCREEN DAMAGE
APPLE
IFIXIT
IPHONE DUO SCREEN DAMAGE REASON

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