ETV Bharat / technology

iFixit Teardown May Have Found The Reason For iPhone Duo Screen Damage

iFixit teardown gives the iPhone Duo a 5/10 reparirability score, the highest for any foldable ( iFixit )

Hyderabad: Early buyers of the iPhone Duo are reporting issues with the foldable display, complaining about damage within days or, in some cases, within hours. All of the reported damages demonstrate a common pattern: A vertical line above the hinge and a horizontal line running to the right side of the fold.

While Apple has yet to comment on the issue, a teardown by iFixit has supposedly found the reason for the screen damage, and as many had already suspected, it is reportedly connected to the hinge mechanism.

iFixit teardown showcasing the hinge of the iPhone Duo (iFixit) What happened to iPhone Duo's screen? Users on Reddit have been complaining about issues with their newly bought iPhone Duo. One user claimed that at some point, the hinge of the device felt unusually stiff. Pushing past the resistance made a popping sound, which seemed to emanate from the hinge. Early buyers of iPhone Duo shared pictures of their device's screen damage (Credits: Reddit | Top Left - scary_duck23, Bottom Left - Bitter_Offer7123, Right - Vishnu_RK) For most users, the issue happened after a few days of usage. Meanwhile, others faced the issue within hours. One user even reported screen damage after just unfolding the device 3-4 times, before they could even finish setting up the device. Here’s one of the broken screens, with iFixit's CT and hinge model overlaid (Left - iFixit | Right - Reddit user leftyhyzer16) Considering the display replacement costs half the price of the device, not having the AppleCare+ plan could set users back by Rs 1.5 Lakh in India or $999 in the US. However, if Apple acknowledges the manufacturing defect, it could replace the device for early adopters without requiring accidental-damage coverage. The possible reason for the damage