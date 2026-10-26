iFixit Teardown May Have Found The Reason For iPhone Duo Screen Damage
Some users even reported iPhone Duo screen damage within hours of using the device.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Early buyers of the iPhone Duo are reporting issues with the foldable display, complaining about damage within days or, in some cases, within hours. All of the reported damages demonstrate a common pattern: A vertical line above the hinge and a horizontal line running to the right side of the fold.
While Apple has yet to comment on the issue, a teardown by iFixit has supposedly found the reason for the screen damage, and as many had already suspected, it is reportedly connected to the hinge mechanism.
What happened to iPhone Duo's screen?
Users on Reddit have been complaining about issues with their newly bought iPhone Duo. One user claimed that at some point, the hinge of the device felt unusually stiff. Pushing past the resistance made a popping sound, which seemed to emanate from the hinge.
For most users, the issue happened after a few days of usage. Meanwhile, others faced the issue within hours. One user even reported screen damage after just unfolding the device 3-4 times, before they could even finish setting up the device.
Considering the display replacement costs half the price of the device, not having the AppleCare+ plan could set users back by Rs 1.5 Lakh in India or $999 in the US. However, if Apple acknowledges the manufacturing defect, it could replace the device for early adopters without requiring accidental-damage coverage.
The possible reason for the damage
iFixit believes that the screen damage could be caused by pressure, a trapped particle, repeated bending, or a manufacturing defect. It also suggested that a wiring problem can cause the same effect, as the failure spot is near where the accordion cable (power and media transfer) passes by and where several edges meet, leading to a concentration of stress in the spot.
To identify the stress buildup, iFixit made a 3D hinge model from teardown footage, patents, and CT scans, and compared it with the reported damage locations. "The breaks cluster near the transition from the gap for the crossing flex cable to the central hinge support. The damage we’re seeing in photos isn’t right where the display cable passes through the hinge, but slightly lower, at a point where several edges meet and change how the thin display is supported as it bends," it said in a blog post.
While iFixit acknowledged the possibility of multiple culprits for the issue, it identified the screen's curved fold coming down onto the centre bar and creating a small stress hotspot near the reported break location. The image attached above showcases the display fold curve, and the image attached below visualises the stress spot.
iFixit teardown also showcased the points where the dust managed to seep inside the device, despite having an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Earlier, JerryRigEverything also found dust seeping inside the iPhone Duo through the hinge and hindering the fold-unfold mechanism.
iFixit, however, also commended Apple for making the nano-texture matte film fairly easy to replace and for making lots of other choices that earn the iPhone Duo a comparatively better repairability score. iFixit scored the device 5 out of 10, which is far worse than a normal smartphone, but it is the highest-rated for any foldable smartphone the teardown platform tested.
The complete teardown video is embedded below: