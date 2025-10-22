IBW 2025 Dates Rescheduled To December 19-20: How To Get Refund, Buy New Tickets
Some of the highlights of the IBW 2025 event include a Flat Track Race by Harley-Davidson and Jameson IBW Bike Build-Off.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The India Bike Week (IBW) 2025 has been postponed to December 19-20, which was initially slated to be held from December 12-13. The annual event has been postponed by a week due to the announcement of the Zilla Parishad elections in Goa on December 13, following which the organisers were asked to reschedule the event.
The 12th edition of the IBW will be held in Vagator, Goa, which is promised to be quite the event for motorcyclists from all over India and even abroad. Some of the highlights of the event include the Flat Track Race by Harley-Davidson, which features a one-make race using Harley-Davidson 440X motorcycles that are custom-built by Rajputana Customs. The Jameson IBW Bike Build Off is a prestigious competition, where three of India’s most talented custom builders will be shortlisted and provided a brand new Harley-Davidson X440 and a budget of Rs 1.5 lakh to transform it. These custom-built motorcycles will be unveiled at the festival.
IBW 2025: Ticket details
The event organisers paused ticket sales soon after the announcement of IBW 2025’s postponement. An Instagram post stated that all tickets, which were already purchased for the motorcycle festival, would remain fully valid. If ticket holders for the December 12 and 13 dates could not make it on the revised dates, they would be eligible for a full refund, the post mentioned. In the same post, the organisers also apologised for the inconvenience caused to the participants.
How to buy the tickets?
People can visit the India Bike Week website (indiabikeweek.in) and tap on the Book Tickets tab on the top right corner of the homepage.
According to the official website, people can currently purchase up the five passes, including the Early Bird Day Pass, Early Bird Weekend Pass, Early Bird Platinum Pass, Bulk Booking, and Club Booking. The details of these passes are given below:
|Ticket Type
|Price
|Amenities
|Early Bird Day Pass
|Rs 1,999
|Entry for one day (either on December 19 or 20)
|Food and Beverages (F&B) coupon worth Rs 250
|Early Bird Weekend Pass
|Rs 2,799
|Entry on both days
|Food and Beverages (F&B) coupon worth Rs 250
|IBW Kit
|Bulk Booking
|Rs 2,699
|Entry on both days
|Food and Beverages (F&B) coupon worth Rs 250
|IBW Kit
|Club Booking
|Rs 2,699
|Entry on both days
|Food and Beverages (F&B) coupon worth Rs 500
|IBW Kit
|Early Bird Platinum Pass
|Rs 7,000
|Entry on both days with VIP Pass
|Open Bar Access
|IBW Kit
|Premium parking
How to refund the old tickets?
According to another Instagram post shared by IBW, ticket holders will have to email at indiabikeweek.bookings@gmail.com. They must ensure that the email has been sent via their registered email ID. The ticket holders must mention their registered contact number, a screenshot of their ticket and the payment transaction in the email. Refunds will be processed within seven working days.