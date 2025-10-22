ETV Bharat / technology

IBW 2025 Dates Rescheduled To December 19-20: How To Get Refund, Buy New Tickets

Hyderabad: The India Bike Week (IBW) 2025 has been postponed to December 19-20, which was initially slated to be held from December 12-13. The annual event has been postponed by a week due to the announcement of the Zilla Parishad elections in Goa on December 13, following which the organisers were asked to reschedule the event.

The 12th edition of the IBW will be held in Vagator, Goa, which is promised to be quite the event for motorcyclists from all over India and even abroad. Some of the highlights of the event include the Flat Track Race by Harley-Davidson, which features a one-make race using Harley-Davidson 440X motorcycles that are custom-built by Rajputana Customs. The Jameson IBW Bike Build Off is a prestigious competition, where three of India’s most talented custom builders will be shortlisted and provided a brand new Harley-Davidson X440 and a budget of Rs 1.5 lakh to transform it. These custom-built motorcycles will be unveiled at the festival.

IBW 2025: Ticket details

The event organisers paused ticket sales soon after the announcement of IBW 2025’s postponement. An Instagram post stated that all tickets, which were already purchased for the motorcycle festival, would remain fully valid. If ticket holders for the December 12 and 13 dates could not make it on the revised dates, they would be eligible for a full refund, the post mentioned. In the same post, the organisers also apologised for the inconvenience caused to the participants.