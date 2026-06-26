IBM Unveils World's First Sub-1 Nanometre Chip Technology
IBM has unveiled the world's first sub-1-nanometer chip, using a new 3D "nanostack" design that could boost performance and efficiency.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: IBM has unveiled the world's first sub-1-nanometre (nm) chip technology. This achievement marks a breakthrough for the semiconductor industry as it approaches the physical limits of traditional chip scaling. The new chip operates at the 0.7 nm, or 7 angstrom, node and packs nearly 100 billion transistors onto a chip the size of a fingernail. IBM notes that the sub-1-nanometre chip is nearly twice the density of the company's 2 nm chip, which was unveiled in 2021.
A New Chip Design
The breakthrough was made possible by IBM's new three-dimensional "nanostack" architecture, the industry's first known 3D, nanosheet-based transistor design. Traditionally, microchip makers packed transistors horizontally on a flat chip to enhance performance, but this flat layout causes severe power leakage and overheating. However, IBM's nanostack architecture solves this by vertically stacking transistors on top of each other, just like building a multi-story apartment building. This design allows more transistors to fit onto a single chip while using different materials within each layer to improve performance and efficiency independently.
The nanostack architecture has been experimentally validated. The company has conducted ultra-thin dielectric bonding in CMOS integration, demonstrating dual-channel engineering capabilities and functional CMOS inverter operation with expected switching performance.
In simple words, the chip's vertical architecture requires glueing layers together without trapping heat or ruining its electrical connection. IBM has proved that it could successfully bond atomic-scale layers of the chip's transistors using an incredibly thin insulating material (dielectric) without breaking the chip.
As the transistors are vertically stacked, the sub-1-nm chip can handle a task on one layer and another task on a different layer. The stacked design also allows IBM to customise and control the materials of the top and bottom layers independently, optimising both performance and power efficiency.
Additional research presented at VLSI 2026 showed the architecture could provide a 40 per cent improvement in SRAM scaling, helping support the heavy data demands of advanced AI workloads.
Performance and efficiency gains
IBM said that the new chip could deliver up to 50 per cent more performance, or 70 per cent greater energy efficiency, compared to IBM's existing 2 nm chips. The company also mentions that the new chip could significantly boost computing power for applications including generative AI, cloud infrastructure, and next-generation electronic devices.
With this new structure, IBM said logic technology can now extend below the 1 nm node for the first time, advancing into angstrom-level scaling. The company's semiconductor roadmap reportedly projects at least a decade of further scaling potential as a result.
IBM and its partners are conducting this research at a semiconductor facility in Albany, New York, which will soon house a High Numerical Aperture Extreme Ultraviolet lithography tool developed by ASML. IBM is also working with partners, including Lam Research, Tokyo Electron, and SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions, on related manufacturing processes.
IBM said it expects the earliest adoption of nanostack technology at the sub-1 nm node within the next five years.