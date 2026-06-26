ETV Bharat / technology

IBM Unveils World's First Sub-1 Nanometre Chip Technology

Hyderabad: IBM has unveiled the world's first sub-1-nanometre (nm) chip technology. This achievement marks a breakthrough for the semiconductor industry as it approaches the physical limits of traditional chip scaling. The new chip operates at the 0.7 nm, or 7 angstrom, node and packs nearly 100 billion transistors onto a chip the size of a fingernail. IBM notes that the sub-1-nanometre chip is nearly twice the density of the company's 2 nm chip, which was unveiled in 2021.

A New Chip Design

The breakthrough was made possible by IBM's new three-dimensional "nanostack" architecture, the industry's first known 3D, nanosheet-based transistor design. Traditionally, microchip makers packed transistors horizontally on a flat chip to enhance performance, but this flat layout causes severe power leakage and overheating. However, IBM's nanostack architecture solves this by vertically stacking transistors on top of each other, just like building a multi-story apartment building. This design allows more transistors to fit onto a single chip while using different materials within each layer to improve performance and efficiency independently.

sub-1nm chip's nanostack architecture (Image Credit: IBM Newsroom)

The nanostack architecture has been experimentally validated. The company has conducted ultra-thin dielectric bonding in CMOS integration, demonstrating dual-channel engineering capabilities and functional CMOS inverter operation with expected switching performance.

In simple words, the chip's vertical architecture requires glueing layers together without trapping heat or ruining its electrical connection. IBM has proved that it could successfully bond atomic-scale layers of the chip's transistors using an incredibly thin insulating material (dielectric) without breaking the chip.