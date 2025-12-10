ETV Bharat / technology

Utility To Fault-Tolerant Systems, IBM Unveils Quantum Roadmap At Supercomputing India 2025

Bengaluru: "IBM Quantum's mission is to bring useful quantum computing to the world, and to achieve this, IBM is leading global quantum computer deployment. IBM’s next major milestone is to demonstrate quantum advantage by 2026, followed by the delivery of the first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer—'Starling'—by 2029,” stated Hiroshi Horii, Head of IBM Quantum, Japan.

The comment came at the first edition of Supercomputing India 2025 – HPC, AI and Quantum Computing, being held at Manipal Institute of Technology in Bengaluru.

Sharing key updates on IBM’s quantum computing roadmap and progress, Horii outlined IBM’s ambitious journey toward delivering useful, scalable quantum computing. His keynote address detailed breakthroughs in quantum deployments, fault-tolerant systems, and the collaborative role of HPC in achieving quantum advantage by 2026.

According to Horii, IBM has already deployed 60 quantum devices with fewer than 100 qubits and 25 quantum computers with more than 100 qubits, capable of running circuits with over 5,000 two-qubit gates. This scale of deployment positions IBM as a global leader in quantum computing infrastructure. He emphasised that IBM achieved quantum utility in 2023, marking a foundational step toward scalable quantum systems. The company aims to provide 200 logical qubits and enable 100 million quantum logical gates using future systems, significantly increasing the potential for real-world quantum applications.

He also referred to IBM’s paper published in Nature, which demonstrates “How to operate quantum gates on top of a logical qubit”, and progress in logical-level quantum operations. In 2025, IBM implemented the RelayBP (real-time decoding) algorithm on an AMD FPGA, enhancing real-time error correction capabilities. Additionally, IBM is actively developing quantum processing units (QPUs) and advancing toward superconducting qubits for large-scale quantum computers, aiming for greater performance, stability, and adoption of quantum technologies in the coming years.