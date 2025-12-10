Utility To Fault-Tolerant Systems, IBM Unveils Quantum Roadmap At Supercomputing India 2025
IBM aims to achieve quantum advantage by 2026 and deliver a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029, revealed Hiroshi Horii, Head of IBM Quantum, Japan.
By Anubha Jain
Published : December 10, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST
Bengaluru: "IBM Quantum's mission is to bring useful quantum computing to the world, and to achieve this, IBM is leading global quantum computer deployment. IBM’s next major milestone is to demonstrate quantum advantage by 2026, followed by the delivery of the first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer—'Starling'—by 2029,” stated Hiroshi Horii, Head of IBM Quantum, Japan.
The comment came at the first edition of Supercomputing India 2025 – HPC, AI and Quantum Computing, being held at Manipal Institute of Technology in Bengaluru.
Sharing key updates on IBM’s quantum computing roadmap and progress, Horii outlined IBM’s ambitious journey toward delivering useful, scalable quantum computing. His keynote address detailed breakthroughs in quantum deployments, fault-tolerant systems, and the collaborative role of HPC in achieving quantum advantage by 2026.
According to Horii, IBM has already deployed 60 quantum devices with fewer than 100 qubits and 25 quantum computers with more than 100 qubits, capable of running circuits with over 5,000 two-qubit gates. This scale of deployment positions IBM as a global leader in quantum computing infrastructure. He emphasised that IBM achieved quantum utility in 2023, marking a foundational step toward scalable quantum systems. The company aims to provide 200 logical qubits and enable 100 million quantum logical gates using future systems, significantly increasing the potential for real-world quantum applications.
He also referred to IBM’s paper published in Nature, which demonstrates “How to operate quantum gates on top of a logical qubit”, and progress in logical-level quantum operations. In 2025, IBM implemented the RelayBP (real-time decoding) algorithm on an AMD FPGA, enhancing real-time error correction capabilities. Additionally, IBM is actively developing quantum processing units (QPUs) and advancing toward superconducting qubits for large-scale quantum computers, aiming for greater performance, stability, and adoption of quantum technologies in the coming years.
He emphasised that IBM is working toward demonstrating quantum advantage by 2026, but this goal can only be achieved through close collaboration with the HPC community. Horii stressed that innovations from the HPC ecosystem will play a crucial role in reaching true quantum advantage.
Explaining the concept, he said that quantum advantage refers to the ability to perform an information-processing task on quantum hardware while meeting two essential criteria:
- The correctness of the output can be rigorously validated.
- The computation delivers a genuine quantum separation—providing superior efficiency, cost-effectiveness, or accuracy compared to what is possible using classical methods alone.
“A quantum computer can solve problems that classical computers simply cannot,” he added, highlighting the transformative potential of quantum technologies. Horii further discussed the significance of large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers, noting that such systems will enable the discovery of entirely new applications and use cases—some of which may even be achievable with current or near-future quantum hardware. He emphasised that continued investment in quantum algorithm research is essential, as it will allow known applications to be realised much sooner.
He added that the future of computing will rely on a hybrid architecture, where classical high-performance computing and quantum computing work together to deliver breakthroughs that neither system can achieve alone. IBM is providing software tools that allow users to design and build their own quantum circuits.
He also spoke in detail about the Quantum Resource Management Interface (QRMI) and its usability. He concluded by stating that, through the combined use of HPC systems and quantum computers, quantum advantage is expected in the G4 area in the coming decade. He also highlighted the key quantum computational domains where significant progress is anticipated: Hamiltonian simulation, optimisation, machine learning, and differential equations.