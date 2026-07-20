ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai Motor India Opens Access To 30,000 EV Charging Points

New Delhi: Leading automobile firm Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday announced that EV users can now access more than 30,000 charging points across the country through its myHyundai app, creating one of India's largest integrated electric vehicle charging networks available on a single platform.

The company said the platform has been developed in partnership with leading charge point operators (CPOs) and service providers and is open to electric vehicles across all brands. Besides locating nearby charging stations, the myHyundai app allows users to navigate to charging points, book charging slots in advance and make digital payments through a unified interface.

HMIL said the integrated network provides access to charging facilities within an average radius of 25 km across India, including major highway corridors such as Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Goa, Chennai-Vellore-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Kurnool-Bengaluru. Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, HMIL, said charging infrastructure remains a key enabler for electric vehicle adoption in India.