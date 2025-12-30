ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai Motor India Enters Commercial Mobility Segment With 'Prime Taxi' Range

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday announced its entry into the commercial mobility segment with the launch of its dedicated taxi offerings under the 'Prime Taxi' range.

Purpose-built to address the evolving needs of fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs, the Prime range -- Prime HB (hatchback) and Prime SD (sedan) -- offer reliability, low cost of ownership and superior comfort with strong earning potential, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.