Hyundai, Kia To Join Hands With Parts Suppliers For Carbon Emission Reduction

Seoul: Hyundai Motor and Kia will join hands with the government and 87 auto parts manufacturers in a joint campaign to reduce carbon emissions from the entire automotive sector, the industry ministry said on Monday. Under the partnership, the two major automakers will first support the replacement of emission reduction facilities of first-tier auto parts suppliers in cooperation with the government, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, reports Yonhap news agency. Then, the first-tier suppliers will provide the support they receive to second-tier suppliers, with an aim to create a chain effect of carbon reduction throughout the automotive supply chain, the ministry explained.

The ministry said the collaboration project was created to help strengthen the emission reduction competitiveness of Korea's automotive industry amid growing emission-related regulations in major economies, such as the European Union's carbon footprint regulations for vehicles.