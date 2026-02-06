ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai i20 Prices Slashed For Select Variants, Now Starts At Rs 5.99 Lakh

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a price revision for select variants of its popular premium hatchback, i20, in India. This update applies to Era, Magna Executive, and Magna trims. With this move, the South Korean automaker aims to offer the i20 as an affordable option for buyers planning to upgrade from an entry-level hatchback to a premium hatchback.

Hyundai i20: Revised Prices

The Era variant of the i20 is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Magna Executive variant costs Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Magna trim is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). They are available in Amazon Grey, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Starry Night, and Titan Grey Matte colourways.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Era Rs 5,99,000 Magna Executive Rs 6,73,900 Magna Rs 6,99,900

Hyundai i20: Select Variant Features

The Hyundai i20 Era variant comes equipped with six bags, a fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear skid plates, body coloured Outer Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs) and door handles, a Type-C USB charger, and a telescopic steering wheel.