Hyundai i20 Prices Slashed For Select Variants, Now Starts At Rs 5.99 Lakh
The hatchback is available in Amazon Grey, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Starry Night, and Titan Grey Matte colours.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a price revision for select variants of its popular premium hatchback, i20, in India. This update applies to Era, Magna Executive, and Magna trims. With this move, the South Korean automaker aims to offer the i20 as an affordable option for buyers planning to upgrade from an entry-level hatchback to a premium hatchback.
Hyundai i20: Revised Prices
The Era variant of the i20 is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Magna Executive variant costs Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Magna trim is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). They are available in Amazon Grey, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Starry Night, and Titan Grey Matte colourways.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Era
|Rs 5,99,000
|Magna Executive
|Rs 6,73,900
|Magna
|Rs 6,99,900
Hyundai i20: Select Variant Features
The Hyundai i20 Era variant comes equipped with six bags, a fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear skid plates, body coloured Outer Rear-View Mirrors (ORVMs) and door handles, a Type-C USB charger, and a telescopic steering wheel.
The Magna Executive trim features a fully digital cluster, front and rear skid plates, a shark fin antenna, Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), automatic headlamps, a telescopic steering wheel, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVM, and steering wheel-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls.
The Magna variant includes an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents, and a front armrest with storage.
Apart from these updated features, Hyundai also offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a rear camera as a Dealer Installed Option (DIO) for Rs 14,999.
Hyundai i20: Specifications
Mechanically, the i20 remains the same. It is powered by the same 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine, which produces a peak power output of 81.80 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm for the 5-speed manual transmission variant. While it generates a peak power output of 86.76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm for the Intelligent Variable transmission model.
It is worth noting that all variants of the i20 continue to be backed by Hyundai’s 3-year or 1,00,000 km warranty, whichever comes first, as standard.