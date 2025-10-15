ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai Doubles Down On India: To Invest Rs 45k Cr, Lines Up 26 New Products, Notably Hybrids

Mumbai: South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Co is doubling down on India with investments of Rs 45,000 crore by FY30 and elevating an Indian, Tarun Garg, for the first time to lead its operations in the country to drive its future growth.

Under its 2030 roadmap for India, Hyundai Motor Co President & CEO Jose Munoz on Wednesday said the company's sales finance arm, Hyundai Capital, will enter the country by Q2 2026 in a phased manner to help further drive sales, while its luxury brand Genesis will also foray into the market through local assembly by 2027.

The company's arm Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) plans 26 product launches by FY2030, including seven new nameplates, marking its entry into the MPV and off-road SUV segments and hybrid vehicles. It will also roll out a locally designed, developed and manufactured dedicated electric SUV for the Indian market by 2027.

Addressing HMIL's first-ever investor day here, Munoz said Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has set a target of up to 30 per cent export contribution and asserted that India could be one of the most globally competitive EV manufacturing hubs.

HMIL also aims to increase its revenues by 1.5 times and cross the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone by FY2030 under its 2030 growth roadmap.

"Following our landmark IPO last year and 30 years of success in India, now HMIL plans an investment of Rs 45,000 crore through FY30 to drive the next phase of growth," Munoz said, while 60 per cent of the investment will be on product and R&D, and the remaining 40 per cent on capacity and upgradation.

Stating that globally Hyundai Motor Group has risen to number three in 2022 from number seven in 2008 in terms of sales, he said the company has invested when others retreat and "while others cut, we build, while others exit markets, we double down" without naming General Motors and Ford, which exited India in the past.

"This is about more than business. It is about progress for humanity and progress for India. A Hyundai for every Indian, that's been our vision, and it reflects the spirit of collaboration, shared growth and pioneering future technologies, right here in India. Our investments reflect that commitment," Munoz asserted.

HMIL announced that its board has approved the elevation of its Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg as Managing Director and CEO from January 1, 2026, as part of its succession planning.

Referring to the development, in an interaction with reporters, Munoz said, "The first time ever an Indian is going to become Managing Director and CEO from January (2026). This talks about the confidence we have in this, in this market, from the headquarters." Asserting that India is a strategic priority in Hyundai's global growth vision, he said, "By 2030, HMIL will be our second-largest region globally" behind North America. Currently, India is Hyundai's third-largest market, accounting for 15 per cent of its global sales, he added.

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India', he said, "We're making India a global export hub, targeting up to 30 per cent export contribution."

On HMIL's future product pipeline, Munoz said, "Our commitment is comprehensive - 26 product launches, including seven new nameplates, India's first locally designed, developed and manufactured dedicated electric SUV by 2027."