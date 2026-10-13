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Hyundai Bayon Unveiled In India Ahead Of October 26 Launch

Hyundai will launch the India-spec Bayon SUV on October 26 with a generative AI voice assistant, curved dual displays, and more than 70 connected features.

Hyundai Bayon Unveiled In India Ahead Of October 26 Launch
Hyundai Bayon will officially be launched in India on October 26, 2026. (Image Credit: Hyundai)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Hyundai will launch the India-spec Bayon on October 26, 2026. The upcoming mid-size SUV will focus on smart technology, with a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice assistant and two curved displays. and more than 70 connected features.

Hyundai says the Bayon will be an "Intelligent Utility Vehicle", built around the philosophy of "Intelligence That Moves".

Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai India, said the Bayon is designed to place "technology and convenience at the heart of the customer experience." The upcoming SUV with its segment-defining features and technologies will "represent the next generation of intelligent mobility for Indian customers."

Bookings and delivery details

Bookings for the upcoming vehicle are already live via Hyundai's official website and authorised dealerships across India. Deliveries will begin during the upcoming festive season, and Hyundai will share exact dates at launch.

Generative AI voice assistant

The Bayon's biggest new feature will be a generative AI voice assistant, the first of its kind from the South Korean automaker in India. It will use intelligence from Perplexity and voice technology from SoundHound AI. Unlike older systems that only followed fixed commands, the upcoming generative AI assistant will be able to understand natural speech and provide useful replies to the user.

A driver could ask the assistant to plan a road trip, check the weather, suggest hotels or restaurants, or find the best shopping spots nearby. Hyundai says it will be able to share sports scores and news.

Hyundai Bayon Unveiled In India Ahead Of October 26 Launch
Hyundai Bayon: Rear profile (Image Credit: Hyundai)

Smart cockpit and live updates

The Bayon will use Hyundai's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), which would run on NVIDIA's technology, offering advanced graphics, connected services, and intuitive controls all within a "futuristic digital environment."

ccNC will offer online navigation, a quick control panel, split-screen use and phone-style shortcuts. Together, these aim to make everyday functions easy to reach.

The new mid-size SUV will receive C-Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, which are designed to enhance the ccNC technology. Hyundai says up to 19 controllers can receive OTA updates, so new features and fixes can arrive remotely without the need to visit a dealership. The company notes that OTA updates will help improve the safety and security of the Bayon, and reduce the need for maintenance visits.

Dual curved screens

Inside the Bayon's cabin, there will be two 12.3-inch curved displays that will be placed side by side to form a single wide panel. They will display driving information, navigation, entertainment, and connected functions in a single, clear layout. Drivers can also set up personal profiles to suit their own preferences.

70+ Bluelink features

The Bayon will receive over 70 connected features via Hyundai's connected car technology, Bluelink. Several key features include Remote start and stop, Connected vehicle information, Remote vehicle controls, Smartphone and smartwatch connectivity, Location and navigation-related services, and Safety and security features.

Hyundai Bluelink will allow Bayon's owners to stay in touch with the car even when they are away from it.

Support for multiple Indian languages

The new mid-size SUV will offer a multi-language interface with support for 10 regional and two international languages. It will also understand more than 500 voice commands in English, Hindi, Hinglish, Tamil, Bengali, and Telugu without the need for an internet connection.

Engine and transmission options

The Bayon will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine, which will produce a power output of 115PS and 114Nm of torque. Buyers will be able to choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Also Read: Hyundai Launches 2026 Exter Knight Edition In India Starting At Rs 8.14 Lakh With All-Black Styling

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HYUNDAI BAYON INDIA LAUNCH
HYUNDAI BAYON PRICE
HYUNDAI BAYON FEATURES
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HYUNDAI BAYON

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