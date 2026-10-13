ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai Bayon Unveiled In India Ahead Of October 26 Launch

Hyderabad: Hyundai will launch the India-spec Bayon on October 26, 2026. The upcoming mid-size SUV will focus on smart technology, with a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) voice assistant and two curved displays. and more than 70 connected features.

Hyundai says the Bayon will be an "Intelligent Utility Vehicle", built around the philosophy of "Intelligence That Moves".

Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai India, said the Bayon is designed to place "technology and convenience at the heart of the customer experience." The upcoming SUV with its segment-defining features and technologies will "represent the next generation of intelligent mobility for Indian customers."

Bookings and delivery details

Bookings for the upcoming vehicle are already live via Hyundai's official website and authorised dealerships across India. Deliveries will begin during the upcoming festive season, and Hyundai will share exact dates at launch.

Generative AI voice assistant

The Bayon's biggest new feature will be a generative AI voice assistant, the first of its kind from the South Korean automaker in India. It will use intelligence from Perplexity and voice technology from SoundHound AI. Unlike older systems that only followed fixed commands, the upcoming generative AI assistant will be able to understand natural speech and provide useful replies to the user.

A driver could ask the assistant to plan a road trip, check the weather, suggest hotels or restaurants, or find the best shopping spots nearby. Hyundai says it will be able to share sports scores and news.

Hyundai Bayon: Rear profile (Image Credit: Hyundai)

Smart cockpit and live updates

The Bayon will use Hyundai's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), which would run on NVIDIA's technology, offering advanced graphics, connected services, and intuitive controls all within a "futuristic digital environment."

ccNC will offer online navigation, a quick control panel, split-screen use and phone-style shortcuts. Together, these aim to make everyday functions easy to reach.