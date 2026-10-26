Hyundai Bayon Launched In India With Generative AI Voice Assistant: Price, Features, Specifications
Hyundai has launched the Bayon SUV in India. It features a generative AI assistant, curved dual displays, and more than 70 connected features.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyundai has expanded its mid-size SUV lineup by launching the Bayon in India. The introductory price of the vehicle starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the vehicle are live and can be done via the company's India website and authorised dealerships across India. Deliveries of the Bayon SUV will commence during the upcoming festive season.
|Model
|Introductory Price (ex-showroom)
|Booking details
|Bayon
|Rs 9,99,900
|Hyundai's official website
|Authorised Dealership
The mid-size SUV is offered with Hyundai's 1.5-litre MPI petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT (which Hyundai brands as an Intelligent Variable Transmission, or iVT). It will also feature a CNG configuration, scheduled to hit the market in 2027, which is expected to be paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.
The Bayon sits between the popular compact SUV Venue and the mid-size SUV Creta, bridging the gap in Hyundai's India lineup. Moreover, the new car will compete against other crossover SUVs and compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Hyundai Bayon: Design and dimensions
The Bayon gets a clean styling. The front has a split headlamp setup with LED headlamps on the bumper and LED DRLs along the bonnet line, with no connected light bar. It sports a flat roofline, roof rails, and thick plastic cladding over the wheel arches, giving the Bayon an SUV-like stance. The 17-inch alloy wheels get a petal-like design. At the rear, the LED indicators are placed below the LED tail lamp, placed on the bumper. The roof spoiler carries a centre-mounted stop lamp.
In terms of dimensions, the Bayon measures 4,245mm (length) x 1,810mm (width) x 1,605mm (height), with a 2,600mm wheelbase. Notably, the Bayon is around 85mm shorter than the Creta and around 250mm longer than the Venue.
Hyundai Bayon: Features
The Bayon is the first car in Hyundai's India lineup to feature a generative AI assistant. With the help of the company's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), powered by NVIDIA's technology, the Bayon offers advanced graphics, connected services, and built-in controls.
ccNC allows the SUV to offer online navigation, a quick control panel, split-screen use and phone-style shortcuts, aimed at making everyday functions easy to reach.
The mid-sized SUV features two 12.3-inch curved screens — one for infotainment and one that acts as the digital instrument cluster. The Bayon receives over 70 connected features via Bluelink. It also gets multi-language interface support for 10 regional and two international languages.
Other convenience features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone leatherette upholstery, wireless charging, ventilated and powered front seats, adjustable headrests for rear passengers, and an auto-dimming Inner Rear View Mirror (IRVM). Key safety features include six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.
Hyundai Bayon: Engine and gearbox
The mid-sized SUV is powered by a four-cylinder 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated MPi petrol engine, similar to the one found in the Creta. The engine produces a power output of 113 bhp and 114Nm of torque. It comes in a 6-speed manual and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) option.