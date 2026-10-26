ETV Bharat / technology

Hyundai Bayon Launched In India With Generative AI Voice Assistant: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyundai Bayon launched in India. ( Image Credit: Hyundai )

Hyderabad: Hyundai has expanded its mid-size SUV lineup by launching the Bayon in India. The introductory price of the vehicle starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the vehicle are live and can be done via the company's India website and authorised dealerships across India. Deliveries of the Bayon SUV will commence during the upcoming festive season.

Model Introductory Price (ex-showroom) Booking details Bayon Rs 9,99,900 Hyundai's official website Authorised Dealership The mid-size SUV is offered with Hyundai's 1.5-litre MPI petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT (which Hyundai brands as an Intelligent Variable Transmission, or iVT). It will also feature a CNG configuration, scheduled to hit the market in 2027, which is expected to be paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Bayon sits between the popular compact SUV Venue and the mid-size SUV Creta, bridging the gap in Hyundai's India lineup. Moreover, the new car will compete against other crossover SUVs and compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Hyundai Bayon: Design and dimensions The Bayon gets a clean styling. The front has a split headlamp setup with LED headlamps on the bumper and LED DRLs along the bonnet line, with no connected light bar. It sports a flat roofline, roof rails, and thick plastic cladding over the wheel arches, giving the Bayon an SUV-like stance. The 17-inch alloy wheels get a petal-like design. At the rear, the LED indicators are placed below the LED tail lamp, placed on the bumper. The roof spoiler carries a centre-mounted stop lamp. In terms of dimensions, the Bayon measures 4,245mm (length) x 1,810mm (width) x 1,605mm (height), with a 2,600mm wheelbase. Notably, the Bayon is around 85mm shorter than the Creta and around 250mm longer than the Venue. Hyundai Bayon: Features