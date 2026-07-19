ETV Bharat / technology

Hydrogen Trains Explained: How They Work And Why They Are A Cleaner Option Than Traditional Rail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, 2026, flagged off commercial services of India's first indigenous hydrogen-powered train, NaMo Green Rail, at Haryana's Jind railway station. The newly inaugurated 10-coach train can carry around 2,600 passengers in a single trip, making it the world's longest hydrogen-powered passenger rail service, according to Indian Railways.

The train operates on the 89 km Jind-Sonipat stretch, halting at 12 regional railway stations including Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabra, Lath Mohan Haryana, Barwasni, and Sonipat in Haryana.

With the inauguration of this hydrogen train, India aims to move towards cleaner energy sources to replace conventional coal, diesel, and electric locomotives. Let's dive deeper into how this hydrogen technology works and why it represents the future of sustainable rail.

How hydrogen trains differ from diesel, coal, and electric locomotives?

Diesel and coal trains work by burning fossil fuels, which releases harmful gases like Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) into the air. This causes pollution and adds to global warming. Electric trains, on the other hand, solve the pollution problem, but they require expensive overhead wires running along the entire track, which makes building and maintaining the network very costly.

Hydrogen trains take the best of both worlds. They carry a fuel cell on board, which mixes hydrogen with oxygen from the air to create electricity. The only waste products from this reaction are pure water vapour and a bit of heat, meaning there is no smoke, no harmful gas, and much less noise compared to a coal or diesel engine. As hydrogen train carries its own power source, it does not need overhead electric lines at all, saving huge amounts of money on infrastructure.

Core components in a hydrogen train

A hydrogen train consists of five core components: hydrogen storage tanks, a fuel cell system, a lithium-ion battery pack, a power inverter and converter, and electric traction motors. The hydrogen storage tanks are high-pressure, strong carbon-fiber cylinders that contain hydrogen fuel. They are either mounted on the roof of the train or kept in a dedicated power car to save passenger space and ensure safety.

The fuel cell system serves as the onboard power plant of the train. It combines the stored hydrogen with oxygen from the outside air, triggering an electrochemical reaction that generates electricity, water, and heat.

The lithium-ion battery pack manages energy storage and peak power. It stores surplus electricity and captures energy created during braking (regenerative braking), delivering a power boost during acceleration.

The power inverter and converter is an electronic control system that manages the flow of electricity. It converts the electrical current into the correct voltage and regulates electricity distribution between the fuel cell, the battery, and the motors.

The electric traction motors, located under the train cars, take this managed electrical energy and convert it into mechanical rotation to turn the wheels and move the train.

How hydrogen trains work?

Hydrogen is the cleanest energy option available for trains that do not run on overhead electrical wires. Indian Railways has established special stations and equipment required to support these trains. Hydrogen trains generate electricity in four continuous steps using their core components. They include delivering the fuel, triggering the chemical reaction, managing the power, and moving the train.

Compressed hydrogen gas leaves the Hydrogen Storage Tanks on the roof or dedicated power car and enters the Fuel Cell System. At the same time, oxygen from the outside air enters the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), which is the heart of any hydrogen train.

Inside the Fuel Cell System, the hydrogen and oxygen meet and undergo an electrochemical reaction that strips electrons away from the hydrogen gas, creating a steady stream of electricity. This raw electricity travels to the Power Inverter and Converter system, which regulates the electrical current, sending a portion to power the train immediately and directing any extra electricity into the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack for later use.

The Power Inverter and Converter system sends the controlled electricity directly to the Electric Traction Motors under the train. These motors use this energy to spin the wheels and drive the train forward.

Apart from being a clean source of energy, hydrogen holds a massive amount of energy as well. One kilogram of hydrogen delivers 120 megajoules of energy, while a kilogram of diesel only gives 43 megajoules.

However, turning electricity into hydrogen fuel and then converting it back into electricity loses a lot of energy. The total efficiency of hydrogen is just under 30 per cent, which is about the same as a traditional diesel train, but lower than standard electric trains that plug directly into overhead wires.

As modern technology has made these fuel cells much lighter and easier to maintain, hydrogen stands as a powerful, zero-pollution alternative for future travel.

Pros and cons of hydrogen trains

Like any technology, hydrogen trains have its own strengths and weaknesses:

Benefits

No harmful exhaust: When hydrogen is used in a fuel cell, it only produces water vapour and warm air. No greenhouse gases or smog-causing pollutants are released while it runs.