ETV Bharat / technology

Hundreds Of Personal Claude Chats Surfaced On Google Search Exposing Sensitive Information

Hyderabad: Anthropic found itself at the centre of a privacy issue over the weekend as hundreds of Claude chats were found publicly searchable. This came to light after a Reddit user discovered that using a simple search operator (site search command site:claude.ai/share) on Google could pull up users' shared conversations with Anthropic's AI chatbot.

Some conversations reportedly carried sensitive information such as health records, private company documents, crypto wallet keys, and phone numbers of children. Some chats also included erotica, seemingly generated by Claude despite safety guardrails.

The issue appears to stem from Claude's "share chat" feature, which allows users to create links for others to view the conversation or project. It mentions that creating a public link means "anyone with the link can view" the chat. However, it does not mention that the chat itself becomes publicly available and can be found by anyone using a search engine like Google.

Anthropic sort of blamed users for the mishap, as the company told media that links sent privately to someone stay out of search. It added that links only appear in search results when they've been posted somewhere search engines can see, like a forum or social media post.