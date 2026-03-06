ETV Bharat / technology

Humanoid Robots, Bionic Hand Steal Show At HYSEA Summit 2026

Hyderabad: Cutting-edge innovations in robotics and assistive technology took centre stage at the technology exhibition held during the HYSEA Summit at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Thursday. From intelligent humanoid robots designed for industrial work to India’s first fully functional bionic hand, the event showcased how emerging technologies are shaping the future.

A major attraction at the exhibition was the advanced humanoid robot developed by Hyderabad-based AI startup Perceptyne. The company was founded by three friends and technology graduates, Ravi Teja Chivukula, Jaggaraju Nadimpally, and Mrityunjaya, who studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani.

Unlike conventional robots that perform repetitive tasks, the humanoid robot developed by the startup is powered by artificial intelligence and equipped with human-like tactile sensing, precision, and decision-making capabilities. The robot can carefully hold and arrange complex objects, mimicking the way humans perform delicate operations.

Explaining the concept, CEO Ravi Teja Chivukula said the humanoid robot is designed primarily for industrial environments. “Industries such as automobile manufacturing and electronics assembly require precision handling of components. Our robot can assist in such tasks with high accuracy and consistency,” he said.

Another innovation that drew huge attention was a bionic arm called ‘Kal Arm’, developed by the startup Makers Hive. The device has been designed to bring new hope to people who have lost their hands due to accidents or medical conditions.